These Are The 10 Best Performing Utilities Stocks In 2022

Utility stocks are known to be stable investments for plenty of reasons. The demand for utility services remains more or less the same even during a recession. Moreover, the prices they charge for their services are regulated, ensuring steady earnings as well. These are good enough reasons to trust these stocks during uncertain times. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing utilities stocks in 2022.

Ten Best Performing Utilities Stocks In 2022

We have used the year-to-date return (as of Dec. 30, 2022) of utilities to develop this list of the 10 best-performing utilities stocks in 2022. We have only considered companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion for our list of the 10 best-performing utilities stocks in 2022. Here are the 10 best-performing utilities stocks in 2022:

Xcel Energy (5%)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., this company generates, buys, transmits, distributes and sells electricity. Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) shares are up by almost 11% in the last three months and up over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Xcel Energy shares are trading above $70 with a 52-week range of $56.89 to $77.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $38 billion.

Southern Co. (5%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company generates and sells electricity. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) shares are up by almost 6% in the last three months and up almost 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Southern Co. shares are trading above $71 with a 52-week range of $60.71 to $80.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $78 billion.

American Electric Power (8%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, this company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) shares are up by almost 11% in the last three months and up almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, American Electric Power shares are trading above $95 with a 52-week range of $80.30 to $105.60, giving the company a market cap of more than $49 billion.

CenterPoint Energy (9%)

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company is in the business of power generation and distribution. CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) shares are up by over 7% in the last three months but are down by over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, CenterPoint Energy shares are trading above $30 with a 52-week range of $25.03 to $33.50, giving the company a market cap of more than $19 billion.

Atmos Energy (9%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company offers natural gas services. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shares are up by over 11% in the last three months but are down by almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Atmos Energy shares are trading above $113 with a 52-week range of $97.71 to $122.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16 billion.

Consolidated Edison (13%)

Founded in 1823 and headquartered in New York City, this company is in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares are up by over 12% in the last three months but are down by over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Consolidated Edison shares are trading above $96 with a 52-week range of $78.10 to $102.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $34 billion.

Sempra (18%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Sempra develops and operates energy infrastructure and offers electric and gas services. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares are up by almost 4% in the last three months but are down by over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, Sempra shares are trading above $155 with a 52-week range of $129.69 to $176.47, giving the company a market cap of more than $49 billion.

AES (19%)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Arlington, Va, this company offers power generation and utility services. AES Corp (NYSE:AES) shares are up by over 26% in the last three months but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, AES shares are trading above $28 with a 52-week range of $18.62 to $29.89, giving the company a market cap of more than $19 billion.

PG&E (35%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company generates and sells electricity and natural gas. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares are up by almost 30% in the last three months and up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, PG&E shares are trading above $16 with a 52-week range of $9.64 to $16.49, giving the company a market cap of more than $32 billion.

Constellation Energy (107%)

Founded in 1816 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company generates and sells clean energy electricity, as well as renewable energy products and solutions. Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) shares are up by almost 3% in the last three months but are down by almost 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Constellation Energy shares are trading above $85 with a 52-week range of $38.00 to $97.89.

