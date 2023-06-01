Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of SeaWorld Entertainment With Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SeaWorld Entertainment is 77.41. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.23% from its latest reported closing price of 56.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SeaWorld Entertainment is 1,805MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaWorld Entertainment. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAS is 0.51%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 75,043K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 27,205K shares representing 42.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,545K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,571K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,813K shares, representing a decrease of 34.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 1,600K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 1,392K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 51.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 95.47% over the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company’s theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel