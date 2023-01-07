These Were the 5 Best and Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks in Q4 2022

The year 2022 proved to be the worst calendar year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index dropped more than 5% in December and almost 20% for the full year. Investors are concerned about rising interest rates, high inflation and slowing economic growth.

Such concerns have hit the financial markets hard, especially tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

We have taken the fourth quarter return data of large-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Q4 2022. Here are the five best performing large-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

5. Boeing (57%)

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Arlington, Va., this company makes commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are up by over 14% in the last month but are down by almost 5% in the last year.

As of this writing, Boeing shares are trading above $204 with a 52-week range of $113.02 to $229.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $121 billion.

4. Universal Health Services (60%)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa, this company owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) shares are up by over 16% in the last month and up almost 13% in the last year.

As of this writing, Universal Health Services shares are trading above $149 with a 52-week range of $82.50 to $158.28, giving the company a market cap of more than $9.30 billion.

3. Halliburton (60%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers products and services to the energy industry. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) are up by almost 18% in the last month and up almost 50% in the last year.

As of this writing, Halliburton shares are trading above $39 with a 52-week range of $23.30 to $43.99, giving the company a market cap of more than $34 billion.

2. BeiGene (ADR) (63%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in George Town, Ky., this company develops innovative and affordable medicines. Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are up by over 21% in the last month and up almost 8% in the last year.

As of this writing, BeiGene shares are trading above $243 with a 52-week range of $118.18 to $257.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $24 billion.

1. Burlington Stores (81%)

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Burlington, N.J., this company sells off-price apparel and home products. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) shares are up by almost 11% in the last month but are down by almost 18% in the last year.

As of this writing, Burlington Stores shares are trading above $221 with a 52-week range of $106.47 to $276.35, giving the company a market cap of more than $14 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing large-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

5. SVB Financial Group (-31%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a holding company that offers banking and financial services. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares are up by almost 6% in the last month but are down by over 68% in the last year.

As of this writing, SVB Financial Group shares are trading above $230 with a 52-week range of $198.10 to $752.68, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14 billion.

4. Zscaler (-32%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Jose, Calfi., it is a cloud-based internet security platform. Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares are down by almost 11% in the last month and down over 60% in the last year.

As of this writing, Zscaler shares are trading above $104 with a 52-week range of $104.00 to $290.47, giving the company a market cap of more than $16 billion.

3. CrowdStrike Holdings (-36%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers cybersecurity products and services. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down by over 17% in the last month and down almost 50% in the last year.

As of this writing, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading above $95 with a 52-week range of $94.52 to $242.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $24 billion.

2. Rivian Automotive (-44%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company designs, develops and makes electric vehicles and accessories. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down by over 39% in the last month and down almost 81% in the last year.

As of this writing, Rivian Automotive shares are trading above $16 with a 52-week range of $16.53 to $89.27, giving the company a market cap of more than $16 billion.

1. Lucid Group (-51%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Newark, Calif., it is an electric vehicle maker. Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are down by almost 28% in the last month and down over 85% in the last year.

As of this writing, Lucid Group shares are trading above $6.20 with a 52-week range of $6.14 to $47.59, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk