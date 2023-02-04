5 Best and Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks in January 2023

The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.

According to Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 rises by 8.6% on average when it posts a gain in the first month. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Amazon.com (25%)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up by over 24% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -28%. As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $109 with a 52-week range of $81.43 to $170.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. The company reported revenue of more than $469 billion in 2021, compared to over $386 billion in 2020.

4. Walt Disney (26%)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are up by almost 14% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -20%. As of this writing, Walt Disney shares are trading at around $113 with a 52-week range of $84.07 to $157.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $199 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $67 billion in 2021, compared to over $65 billion in 2020.

3. Meta Platforms (27%)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by almost 108% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -20%. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $187 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $242.61, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $407 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $117 billion in 2021, compared to over $85 billion in 2020.

2. NVIDIA (43%)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up by over 53% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -11%. As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at around $214 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $289.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $515 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021, compared to over $16 billion in 2020.

1. Tesla (47%)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 9% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -38%. As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at around $190 with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $570 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $23 billion in 2021, compared to over $31 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

5. UnitedHealth Group (-6%)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are down by almost 13% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -2%. As of this writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading at around $473 with a 52-week range of $445.74 to $558.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $464 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $287 billion in 2021, compared to over $257 billion in 2020.

4. Eli Lilly & Co. (-6%)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are down by almost 8% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to almost 37%. As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading at around $332 with a 52-week range of $231.87 to $384.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $338 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $28 billion in 2021, compared to over $24 billion in 2020.

3. Johnson & Johnson (-7%)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are down by over 3% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -4%. As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at around $166 with a 52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $431 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $93 billion in 2021, compared to over $82 billion in 2020.

2. AbbVie (-9%)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to almost 3%. As of this writing, AbbVie shares are trading at around $144 with a 52-week range of $134.09 to $175.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $259 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $56 billion in 2021, compared to over $45 billion in 2020.

1. Pfizer (-14%)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by over 6% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -16%. As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading at around $44 with a 52-week range of $41.45 to $56.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $246 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $81 billion in 2021, compared to over $41 billion in 2020.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk