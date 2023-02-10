5 Best and Worst Performing Utility Stocks in January 2023

Utility stocks are considered to be a stable investment because the demand for utility services is usually steady, even during a recession. Another thing that makes them a go-to is that they pay dividends with above-average yields. So, the combination of stability and income generation makes these stocks a low-risk option for many investors. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing utility stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Utility Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of utility stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing utility stocks in Jan 2023. We have only considered utility stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Feb. 1, 2023) for our list of the five best and worst performing utility stocks in Jan 2023.

These were the five best performing utility stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Dominion Energy (3%)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares are down by over 4% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -24%. As of this writing, Dominion Energy shares are trading at around $59 with a 52-week range of $57.18 to $88.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $51 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $13.90 billion in 2021, down from over $14 billion in 2020.

4. Sempra (3%)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 14%. As of this writing, Sempra shares are trading at around $154 with a 52-week range of $131.01 to $176.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $49 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $13 billion in 2021, up from over $11 billion in 2020.

3. American Water Works (4%)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) shares are up by over 2% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 1%. As of this writing, American Water Works shares are trading at around $151 with a 52-week range of $122.77 to $173.87, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $3.90 billion in 2021, up from over $3.70 billion in 2020.

2. Atmos Energy (6%)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shares are up by over 4% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 10%. As of this writing, Atmos Energy shares are trading at around $114 with a 52-week range of $97.71 to $122.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $3.40 billion in 2021, up from over $2.80 billion in 2020.

1. Edison International (7%)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares are up by almost 11% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 10%. As of this writing, Edison International shares are trading at around $66.80 with a 52-week range of $54.45 to $73.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $25 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $14.90 billion in 2021, up from over $13.50 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Utility Stocks In Jan 2023

These were the five worst performing utility stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Entergy (-3%)

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) shares are down by almost 6% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost -2%. As of this writing, Entergy shares are trading at around $105 with a 52-week range of $94.94 to $126.82, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $21 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $11 billion in 2021, up from over $9.90 billion in 2020.

4. Southern Co. (-4%)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) shares are up by over 1% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 1%. As of this writing, Southern Co. shares are trading at around $66 with a 52-week range of $58.85 to $80.57, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $73 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $23 billion in 2021, up from over $20 billion in 2020.

3. PG&E (-4%)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares are up by over 4% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 36%. As of this writing, PG&E shares are trading at around $15.40 with a 52-week range of $9.64 to $16.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $31 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $20 billion in 2021, up from over $18 billion in 2020.

2. AES (-7%)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) shares are down by over 7% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 17%. As of this writing, AES shares are trading at around $26 with a 52-week range of $18.62 to $29.89, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $11 billion in 2021, up from over $6 billion in 2020.

1. NextEra Energy (-11%)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares are down by almost 10% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost -1%. As of this writing, NextEra Energy shares are trading at around $75 with a 52-week range of $67.22 to $91.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $151 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $21 billion in 2021, up from over $17 billion in 2020.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk