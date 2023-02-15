The 5 Best and Worst Performing Energy Stocks in January 2023

Energy was the best performing segment last year, and they are expected to perform well this year also. The S&P Global 1200 Energy Index and S&P Energy Select Sector Index are trading close to their 52-week highs even when crude prices are down significantly from their 2022 peak. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing energy stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Energy Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of energy stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing energy stocks in Jan 2023. We have only considered energy stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Feb. 1, 2023) for our list of the five best and worst performing energy stocks in Jan 2023.

These were the five best performing energy stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Enterprise Products Partners (6%)

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) shares are up by almost 6% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 10%. As of this writing, Enterprise Products Partners shares are trading at around $26.30 with a 52-week range of $22.75 to $28.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $57.3 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $41 billion in 2021, up from over $26 billion in 2020.

4. Magellan Midstream Partners (7%)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) shares are up by almost 2% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 9%. As of this writing, Magellan Midstream Partners shares are trading at around $53.20 with a 52-week range of $44.79 to $60.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.8 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $2.8 billion in 2021, up from over $2.2 billion in 2020.

3. Valero Energy (7%)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to 58%. As of this writing, Valero Energy shares are trading at around $139.80 with a 52-week range of $79.65 to $150.39, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $54 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $113 billion in 2021, up from over $64 billion in 2020.

2. Baker Hughes (8%)

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) shares are up by over 8% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 15%. As of this writing, Baker Hughes shares are trading at around $32.90 with a 52-week range of $20.42 to $39.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $32.9 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $20.4 billion in 2021, down from over $20.7 billion in 2020.

1. Energy Transfer (10%)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) shares are up by almost 8% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 27%. As of this writing, Energy Transfer shares are trading at around $12.90 with a 52-week range of $9.15 to $13.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $39.6 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $67.4 billion in 2021, up from over $38.9 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Energy Stocks In Jan 2023

These were the five worst performing energy stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Ovintiv (-6%)

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) shares are down by over 17% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 20%. As of this writing, Ovintiv shares are trading at around $48 with a 52-week range of $37.27 to $63.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $5.5 billion in 2021, down from over $7 billion in 2020.

4. EQT (-7%)

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) shares are down by over 29% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 34%. As of this writing, EQT shares are trading at around $30.90 with a 52-week range of $21.32 to $51.97, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.6 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $6.8 billion in 2021, up from over $2.6 billion in 2020.

3. APA (-7%)

APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) shares are down by over 13% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 32%. As of this writing, APA shares are trading at around $42.50 with a 52-week range of $29.95 to $51.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $7.9 billion in 2021, up from over $4.4 billion in 2020.

2. Chesapeake Energy (-11%)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares are down by over 18% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 22%. As of this writing, Chesapeake Energy shares are trading at around $83 with a 52-week range of $64.81 to $107.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $7 billion in 2021, up from over $4.6 billion in 2020.

1. Texas Pacific Land (-17%)

Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL) shares are down by almost 30% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 84%. As of this writing, Texas Pacific Land shares are trading at around $1,900 with a 52-week range of $986.01 to $2,739.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $450 million in 2021, up from over $302 million in 2020.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk