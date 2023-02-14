The 5 Best and Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in January 2023

Small-cap stocks are expected to perform well this year. The Bank of America Securities, in fact, is asking investors to consider small caps this year to hedge against a declining market. The firm expects small-caps to offer 12% over the next 10 years, compared to just 5% from the large-cap S&P 500 over the same time period. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Theseus Pharmaceuticals (182%)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) shares are up by almost 93% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 15%. As of this writing, Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at around $11.50 with a 52-week range of $4.01 to $15.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $470 million.

4. Vaxxinity (185%)

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares are up by almost 85% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -54%. As of this writing, Vaxxinity shares are trading at around $2.80 with a 52-week range of $1.24 to $8.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $350 million. The company reported revenue of more than $65k in 2021, down from over $557k in 2020.

3. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (207%)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are up by almost 10% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -85%. As of this writing, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are trading at around $0.69 with a 52-week range of $0.245 to $7.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $410 million.

2. BigBear.ai (409%)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are up by over 342% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 5%. As of this writing, BigBear.ai shares are trading at around $4.70 with a 52-week range of $0.58 to $16.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $600 million. The company reported revenue of more than $145 million in 2021.

1. Motorsport Games (792%)

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares are up by almost 45% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -69%. As of this writing, Motorsport Games shares are trading at around $12.50 with a 52-week range of $2.01 to $49.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $40 million. The company reported revenue of more than $15 million in 2021, down from over $19 million in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

5. Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings (-33%)

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALTI) shares are down by over 22% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -21%. As of this writing, Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings shares are trading at around $8.10 with a 52-week range of $5.54 to $28.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $875 million.

4. Enovix (-34%)

Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are down by over 39% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost -45%. As of this writing, Enovix shares are trading at around $8.20 with a 52-week range of $6.50 to $26.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

3. Fate Therapeutics (-37%)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares are down by almost 73% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost -84%. As of this writing, Fate Therapeutics shares are trading at around $6.10 with a 52-week range of $4.02 to $43.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $600 million. The company reported revenue of more than $55 million in 2021, up from over $31 million in 2020.

2. Dragonfly Energy Holdings (-41%)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are down by over 10% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -21%. As of this writing, Dragonfly Energy Holdings shares are trading at around $7.50 with a 52-week range of $6.71 to $28.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $340 million. The company reported revenue of more than $78 million in 2021, up from over $47 million in 2020.

1. FiscalNote Holdings (-46%)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) shares are down by almost 32% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -64%. As of this writing, FiscalNote Holdings shares are trading at around $3.40 with a 52-week range of $3.22 to $12.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $460 million. The company reported revenue of more than $82 million in 2021.

