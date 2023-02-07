5 Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in January 2023

After a sub-par performance in 2021, healthcare stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022. As well, 2023 is expected to be another promising year for the healthcare sector. Moreover, healthcare also offers excellent long-term investment opportunities, with U.S. healthcare spending estimated to reach $6.8 trillion by 2030, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Healthcare Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of healthcare stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in Jan 2023. We have only considered large-cap healthcare stocks for our list of the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in Jan 2023. Here were the five best performing healthcare stocks in Jan 2023:

5. BeiGene (16%)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are up by almost 38% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to 14%. As of this writing, BeiGene shares are trading at around $255 with a 52-week range of $118.18 to $280.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $29 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $9.10 billion in 2021, up from over $2.30 billion in 2020.

4. IDEXX Laboratories (18%)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares are up by almost 36% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -4%. As of this writing, IDEXX Laboratories shares are trading at around $503 with a 52-week range of $317.06 to $560.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $3.20 billion in 2021, up from over $2.70 billion in 2020.

3. GE HealthCare Technologies (20%)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions. As of this writing, GE HealthCare shares are trading at around $70 with a 52-week range of $53.00 to $73.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $31 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $17.50 billion in 2021, up from over $17.10 billion in 2020.

2. Align Technology (34%)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares are up by almost 99% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -26%. As of this writing, Align Technology shares are trading at around $354 with a 52-week range of $172.05 to $552.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $22 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $3.90 billion in 2021, up from over $2.40 billion in 2020.

1. Exact Sciences (38%)

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares are up by over 88% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -9%. As of this writing, Exact Sciences shares are trading at around $69 with a 52-week range of $29.27 to $84.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $1.70 billion in 2021, up from over $1.40 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks In Jan 2023

These were the five worst performing healthcare stocks in Jan 2022:

5. Neurocrine Biosciences (-8%)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares are down by over 11% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to over 33%. As of this writing, Neurocrine Biosciences shares are trading at around $107 with a 52-week range of $75.25 to $129.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $1.10 billion in 2021, up from over $1 billion in 2020.

4. Centene (-8%)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) shares are down by over 11% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -10%. As of this writing, Centene shares are trading at around $72 with a 52-week range of $71.94 to $98.53, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $42 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $125 billion in 2021, up from over $111 billion in 2020.

3. Baxter International (-9%)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) shares are down by over 7% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -46%. As of this writing, Baxter International shares are trading at around $46 with a 52-week range of $43.25 to $89.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $23 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $12.70 billion in 2021, up from over $11.60 billion in 2020.

2. AbbVie (-9%)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to almost 3%. As of this writing, AbbVie shares are trading at around $144 with a 52-week range of $134.09 to $175.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $259 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $56 billion in 2021, up from over $45 billion in 2020.

1. Pfizer (-14%)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by over 6% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -16%. As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading at around $44 with a 52-week range of $41.45 to $56.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $246 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $81 billion in 2021, up from over $41 billion in 2020.

