These Were the 5 Best and Worst Performing Industrial Stocks in February 2023

The industrial sector forms the backbone of the U.S. economy, including some of the oldest and most well-known brands. The sector underwent major changes due to the pandemic, including radical shifts in demand and declining vacancy rates. Although economic volatility and uncertainty still remain, the industrial sector is expected to perform well this year. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing industrial stocks in Feb 2023.

Five Best Performing Industrial Stocks In Feb 2023

We have taken the February return data of industrial stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing industrial stocks in Feb 2023. We have only considered industrial stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Mar. 1, 2023) for our list of the five best and worst performing industrial stocks in Feb 2023.

These were the five best performing industrial stocks in Feb 2023:

5. Hubbell (9%)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost 38%. As of this writing, Hubbell shares are trading at above $250.10 with a 52-week range of $170.21 to $263.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13.3 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $4.1 billion in 2021, up from over $3.6 billion in 2020.

4. Builders FirstSource (10%)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) shares are up by over 37% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost 17%. As of this writing, Builders FirstSource shares are trading at above $86.90 with a 52-week range of $48.91 to $87.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.7 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $19.8 billion in 2021, up from over $8.5 billion in 2020.

3. Parker Hannifin (10%)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) shares are up by almost 20% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to over 25%. As of this writing, Parker Hannifin shares are trading at above $355 with a 52-week range of $230.44 to $361.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $45.3 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $15.8 billion in 2021, up from over $14.3 billion in 2020.

2. Regal Rexnord (14%)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) shares are up by over 27% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost 3%. As of this writing, Regal Rexnord shares are trading at above $160 with a 52-week range of $108.28 to $164.15, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.3 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $3.8 billion in 2021, up from over $2.9 billion in 2020.

1. W.W. Grainger (17%)

WW Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) shares are up by almost 14% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to over 40%. As of this writing, W.W. Grainger shares are trading at above $686 with a 52-week range of $440.48 to $686.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $33.9 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $13 billion in 2021, up from over $11 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Industrial Stocks In Feb 2023

These were the five worst performing industrial stocks in Feb 2023:

5. Honeywell International (-8%)

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) shares are down by almost 11% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to over 4%. As of this writing, Honeywell International shares are trading at above $194.90 with a 52-week range of $166.63 to $220.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $129.9 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $34.3 billion in 2021, up from over $32.6 billion in 2020.

4. Nordson (-8%)

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares are down by over 8% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to -2%. As of this writing, Nordson shares are trading at above $221.20 with a 52-week range of $194.89 to $251.26, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.6 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $2.3 billion in 2021, up from over $2.1 billion in 2020.

3. TransUnion (-9%)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares are up by over 7% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost -32%. As of this writing, TransUnion shares are trading at above $65.50 with a 52-week range of $50.32 to $105.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.5 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $2.9 billion in 2021, up from over $2.5 billion in 2020.

2. Caterpillar (-9%)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares are up by almost 7% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost 29%. As of this writing, Caterpillar shares are trading at above $251.30 with a 52-week range of $160.60 to $266.04, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $130.2 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $50.9 billion in 2021, up from over $41.7 billion in 2020.

1. U-Haul Holding – Ser. N (-11%)

U-Haul Holding Co (NYSE:UHAL) shares are down by over 12% in the last three months. As of this writing, U-Haul Holding shares are trading at above $56.30 with a 52-week range of $51.12 to $68.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.9 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $5.7 billion in 2021, up from over $4.5 billion in 2020.

