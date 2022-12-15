These Are 10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

Traders anxiously wait for the earnings season to make quick gains from the stock price movement, both before and after the earnings announcement. Usually, a company’s stock price reacts, with elevated volume and volatility, both ahead and after a company announces its earnings.

Most experts believe the best way to trade earnings is not to take a position in the earnings release, but to trade the reaction after the release. Also, the use of options to hedge trading risk is a good strategy. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies reporting earnings next week.

10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data as of Dec. 14, 2022, to rank the 10 big companies revealing earnings next week. Here are 10 big companies reporting earnings next week:

10. CarMax

This company is a used vehicle retailer that operates through two business segments:CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares are down by over 48% year to date and down almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, CarMax shares are trading above $67 with a 52-week range of $54.85 to $145.17, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. CarMax will report its earnings on December 22.

9. Toro

This company designs, develops and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) shares are up by over 12% year to date and up almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Toro shares are trading above $112 with a 52-week range of $71.86 to $113.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. Toro will report its earnings on December 21.

8. FactSet Research Systems

This company offers integrated financial information, as well as analytical applications and services to the financial community. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares are down by almost 6% year to date but are up almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, FactSet Research Systems shares are trading above $456 with a 52-week range of $345.92 to $495.40. FactSet Research Systems will report its earnings on December 20.

7. Heico

This company develops and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) shares are up by over 9% year to date but are down almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Heico shares are trading above $157 with a 52-week range of $126.95 to $165.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $18 billion. Heico will report its earnings on December 20.

6. Paychex

This company offers solutions and services for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares are down by almost 10% year to date but are up by over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Paychex shares are trading above $123 with a 52-week range of $105.66 to $141.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $44 billion. Paychex will report its earnings on December 22.

5. FedEx

This company focuses on transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down by almost 32% year to date but are up by almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, FedEx shares are trading above $176 with a 52-week range of $141.92 to $266.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $46 billion. FedEx will report its earnings on December 20.

4. Cintas

This company offers a range of products and services to businesses, including uniforms, mats, fire extinguishers, restroom supplies and more. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares are up by over 4% year to date and up almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Cintas shares are trading above $464 with a 52-week range of $343.86 to $470.23. Cintas will report its earnings on December 21.

3. General Mills

This company makes and sells branded consumer foods through retail stores. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up by over 29% year to date and up over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, General Mills shares are trading above $86 with a 52-week range of $61.67 to $87.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $51 billion. General Mills will report its earnings on December 20.

2. Micron Technology

This company offers computer memory and computer data storage solutions, including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) shares are down by almost 41% year to date and down over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, Micron Technology shares are trading above $55 with a 52-week range of $48.45 to $98.45. Micron Technology will report its earnings on December 21.

1. Nike

This company designs, develops and sells athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are down by over 32% year to date but are up by over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Nike shares are trading above $112 with a 52-week range of $82.22 to $171.19, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $175 billion. Nike will report its earnings on December 20.

