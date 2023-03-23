These Are the 10 Biggest Tourism Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have transformed from a speculative asset class to an asset that has garnered massive mainstream adoption across industries, including tourism. The adoption of crypto by the tourism industry has given rise to a new genre of operations, i.e., crypto tourism.

Over the past few years, many tourism companies have initiated dedicated travel programs to meet the needs of crypto and blockchain enthusiasts. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest tourism cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Tourism Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of tourism cryptocurrencies as of March 20, 2023 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest tourism cryptocurrencies. There aren’t many tourism-related cryptocurrencies presently, and those that are available are very small in terms of market capitalization. Here are the 10 biggest tourism cryptocurrencies:

10. Kemacoin (KEMA)

Launched in 2018, Kemacoin is a decentralized digital currency that can be used as a means of payment. KEMA is up by over 44% year to date and up over 11% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, KEMA is trading at $0.0001679, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $4K. KEMA has an all-time high of $0.002772 (Apr 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00005976 (Mar 2023).

9. TravelNote (TVNT)

TravelNote is a blockchain-based technology platform that supports fast transactions. TVNT is up by almost 55% year to date and up over 53% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, TVNT is trading at $0.002915, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6K. TVNT has an all-time high of $0.1526 (Dec 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0001948 (Mar 2020).

8. Heron Asia (HERON)

Heron Asia allows users to convert their tokens into vouchers for accommodation at the Heron Retreat every year. HERON is down by over 56% year to date and down almost 58% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, HERON is trading at $0.0004211, giving it a market capitalization of more than $7K. HERON has an all-time high of $0.02328 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0003691 (Mar 2023).

7. Guider (GDR)

Guider facilitates and expedites the search for a suitable guide for travelers. GDR is up by almost 233% year to date and up almost 232% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, GDR is trading at $0.00003801, giving it a market capitalization of more than $9K. GDR has an all-time high of $0.0006248 (Nov 2019) and an all-time low of $0.000004569 (Sep 2022).

6. EvenCoin (EVN)

EvenCoin is a self-mining smart contract that operates on the Ethereum platform. EVN is down by almost 11% year to date and down almost 22% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, EVN is trading at $0.0004634, giving it a market capitalization of more than $14K. EVN has an all-time high of $0.9581 (May 2019) and an all-time low of $0.00008898 (Apr 2022).

5. XcelToken Plus (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus is a blockchain-based travel platform that allows users to book holidays, vacations, hotels and flights. XLAB is down by almost 19% year to date and down almost 31% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, XLAB is trading at $0.000003666, giving it a market capitalization of more than $117K. XLAB has an all-time high of $0.01842 (Oct 2019) and an all-time low of $0.00000101 (Nov 2020).

4. TripCandy (CANDY)

TripCandy is a Web3 travel booking platform that allows users to book with NFT and travel with Crypto. CANDY is up by over 3% year to date but is down almost 3% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, CANDY is trading at $0.001206, giving it a market capitalization of more than $252K. CANDY has an all-time high of $0.0209 (Jun 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0004735 (Mar 2022).

3. Ariva (ARV)

Ariva is the first tourism Metaverse that allows users to virtually travel to destinations from the comfort of their own homes. ARV is up by almost 17% year to date and up almost 16% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, ARV is trading at $0.00008111, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.80 million. ARV has an all-time high of $0.00145 (Oct 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00002533 (Sep 2021).

2. LockTrip (LOC)

LockTrip is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that enables users to save up to 60% on their bookings by eliminating the middleman. LOC is up by over 13% year to date and up almost 16% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, LOC is trading at $0.6912, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 million. LOC has an all-time high of $11.19 (Jun 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001779 (Nov 2020).

1. Travala.com (AVA)

Launched in 2017, Travala.com is a blockchain-based travel booking platform that claims to be cheaper than traditional booking methods. AVA is up by almost 21% year to date and up over 18% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, AVA is trading at $0.6386, giving it a market capitalization of more than $33 million. AVA has an all-time high of $6.48 (Apr 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04395 (Apr 2018).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk