Unusual Call Option Trade in KE Holdings Inc - ADR (BEKE) Worth $760.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 11:27:51 ET an unusually large $760.00K block of Call contracts in KE Holdings Inc – ADR (BEKE) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 255 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BEKE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc – ADR. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 1.15%, a decrease of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.89% to 507,273K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc – ADR is 20.25. The forecasts range from a low of 18.27 to a high of $23.01. The average price target represents an increase of 26.99% from its latest reported closing price of 15.95.

The projected annual revenue for KE Holdings Inc – ADR is 77,047MM, an increase of 27.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,118K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,363K shares, representing an increase of 22.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 21,046K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,118K shares, representing an increase of 47.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,801K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 17,088K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,686K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 16,113K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,451K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 10.71% over the last quarter.

KE Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

