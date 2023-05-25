Unusual Call Option Trade in KE ADRs Worth $400K

On May 24, 2023 at 10:32:53 ET an unusually large $400.00K block of Call contracts in KE Holdings Inc – ADR (BEKE) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.37th percentile of all recent large trades made in BEKE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc – ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 1.17%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 523,870K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc – ADR is 19.14. The forecasts range from a low of 17.32 to a high of $21.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.40% from its latest reported closing price of 15.51.

The projected annual revenue for KE Holdings Inc – ADR is 77,047MM, an increase of 12.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 31,229K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,046K shares, representing an increase of 32.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 68.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,624K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,118K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,496K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,801K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 79.64% over the last quarter.

KWEB – KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 15,908K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,308K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 41.46% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 15,489K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,088K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 131,040.04% over the last quarter.

KE Holdings Background Information

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

