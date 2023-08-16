Investing

18 Earnings Report Due Thursday, August 17

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 16, 2023 2:27 pm

There are 18 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 12 before U.S. markets open and 6 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Tapestry and Walmart are scheduled to report quarterly earnings before markets open Thursday morning. After markets close, Applied Materials and Farfetch will release earnings.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Bilibili BILI -2.52 -4.98 5312.04
Dole plc DOLE 0.34 0.43 2265.59
Lumentum LITE 0.56 1.47 366.25
MSG Sports MSGS -0.14 1.11 123.81
NICE NICE 2.05 1.86 579.30
Reata Pharmaceuticals * RETA 0.36 -1.36 22.71
Ship Finance Intl SFL 0.04 0.45 170.44
SpartanNash SPTN 0.64 0.66 2358.23
Sphere Entertainment Co. * SPHR -0.92 n/a 127.62
Tapestry TPR 0.97 0.78 1653.07
The Children’s Place PLCE -2.13 -0.89 342.20
Walmart WMT 1.71 1.77 160224.36
After markets close
Applied Materials AMAT 1.74 1.94 6152.98
Bill.com BILL 0.41 -0.03 282.16
Farfetch FTCH -0.28 -0.21 648.69
Globant GLOB 1.35 1.22 496.48
Keysight KEYS 2.04 2.01 1383.29
Ross Stores ROST 1.16 1.11 4749.29

