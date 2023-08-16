18 Earnings Report Due Thursday, August 17

There are 18 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 12 before U.S. markets open and 6 after the markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Tapestry and Walmart are scheduled to report quarterly earnings before markets open Thursday morning. After markets close, Applied Materials and Farfetch will release earnings.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Bilibili
|BILI
|-2.52
|-4.98
|5312.04
|Dole plc
|DOLE
|0.34
|0.43
|2265.59
|Lumentum
|LITE
|0.56
|1.47
|366.25
|MSG Sports
|MSGS
|-0.14
|1.11
|123.81
|NICE
|NICE
|2.05
|1.86
|579.30
|Reata Pharmaceuticals *
|RETA
|0.36
|-1.36
|22.71
|Ship Finance Intl
|SFL
|0.04
|0.45
|170.44
|SpartanNash
|SPTN
|0.64
|0.66
|2358.23
|Sphere Entertainment Co. *
|SPHR
|-0.92
|n/a
|127.62
|Tapestry
|TPR
|0.97
|0.78
|1653.07
|The Children’s Place
|PLCE
|-2.13
|-0.89
|342.20
|Walmart
|WMT
|1.71
|1.77
|160224.36
|After markets close
|Applied Materials
|AMAT
|1.74
|1.94
|6152.98
|Bill.com
|BILL
|0.41
|-0.03
|282.16
|Farfetch
|FTCH
|-0.28
|-0.21
|648.69
|Globant
|GLOB
|1.35
|1.22
|496.48
|Keysight
|KEYS
|2.04
|2.01
|1383.29
|Ross Stores
|ROST
|1.16
|1.11
|4749.29
