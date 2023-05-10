27 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, May 11

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 27 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from two companies reporting quarterly results early Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 1-800-FLOWERS FLWS -0.36 -0.32 426.47 Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN 0.16 0.21 733.70 Autohome ATHM 0.51 0.55 215.99 Bilibili * BILI -2.88 -4.20 5142.63 Charles River CRL 2.59 2.75 986.06 CyberArk CYBR -0.26 -0.30 162.48 Dillard’s * DDS 7.94 13.68 1525.18 Entegris ENTG 0.52 1.06 892.67 Fiverr FVRR 0.24 0.11 87.70 Haemonetics HAE 0.70 0.65 290.79 Himax Tech HIMX 0.11 0.70 228.87 Holley Inc. HLLY 0.01 0.19 162.69 IVERIC bio * ISEE -0.42 n/a n/a JD.com JD 3.50 2.53 241191.83 Kelly Services KELYA 0.30 0.46 1233.43 Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT 0.07 0.08 402.12 Lightspeed * LSPD -0.03 -0.15 183.95 National Vision EYE 0.29 0.33 552.69 NICE NICE 1.97 1.80 567.00 Nova Measuring NVMI 1.05 1.30 130.06 PerkinElmer PKI 1.02 2.41 678.61 PGT Inc. PGTI 0.44 0.42 372.84 Tapestry TPR 0.60 0.51 1441.36 Teekay Tankers TNK 4.40 -0.41 256.13 US Foods USFD 0.42 0.36 8494.71 Utz Brands UTZ 0.10 0.11 352.46 YETI Holdings YETI 0.16 0.33 293.99