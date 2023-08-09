31 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, August 10

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 31 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Alibaba is the only notable company reporting earnings Thursday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN 0.11 0.16 611.83 Alibaba BABA 14.59 11.73 224771.23 Applied Industrial AIT 2.17 2.02 1117.00 Azul S.A. AZUL n/a -1.55 n/z Capri Holdings CPRI 0.71 1.50 1201.39 Cogent Communications CCOI -0.04 0.24 263.04 CyberArk CYBR -0.13 -0.27 173.46 Dillard’s * DDS 4.66 9.30 1548.00 Diversey Holdings * DSEY 0.10 0.09 n/a Docebo * DCBO 0.05 0.06 43.04 Hanesbrands HBI -0.02 0.28 1459.05 Himax Tech HIMX -0.01 0.44 235.60 Holley Inc. HLLY 0.07 0.35 172.61 Immunocore IMCR -0.31 n/a 43.99 Immunovant Sciences * IMVT -0.44 n/a n/a Kelly Services KELYA n/a 0.45 n/a Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT 0.07 0.08 410.74 Lordstown Motors * RIDE n/a 0.32 n/a N-able NABL 0.07 0.09 102.80 National Vision EYE 0.16 0.21 525.89 Primo Water PRMW 0.20 0.21 586.83 Ralph Lauren RL 2.14 1.88 1483.31 Reata Pharmaceuticals * RETA -0.48 -1.36 22.72 Scholar Rock * SRRK -0.53 -1.06 n/a Six Flags SIX 0.78 0.53 465.25 Syneos Health * SYNH 0.79 1.25 1271.46 US Foods USFD 0.76 0.67 9342.39 Utz Brands UTZ 0.12 0.13 360.59 WalkMe Ltd. WKME -0.06 -0.19 65.72 Wolverine WWW 0.19 0.66 582.97 YETI Holdings YETI 0.47 0.63 411.52