31 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, August 10

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 31 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Alibaba is the only notable company reporting earnings Thursday morning.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|AQN
|0.11
|0.16
|611.83
|Alibaba
|BABA
|14.59
|11.73
|224771.23
|Applied Industrial
|AIT
|2.17
|2.02
|1117.00
|Azul S.A.
|AZUL
|n/a
|-1.55
|n/z
|Capri Holdings
|CPRI
|0.71
|1.50
|1201.39
|Cogent Communications
|CCOI
|-0.04
|0.24
|263.04
|CyberArk
|CYBR
|-0.13
|-0.27
|173.46
|Dillard’s *
|DDS
|4.66
|9.30
|1548.00
|Diversey Holdings *
|DSEY
|0.10
|0.09
|n/a
|Docebo *
|DCBO
|0.05
|0.06
|43.04
|Hanesbrands
|HBI
|-0.02
|0.28
|1459.05
|Himax Tech
|HIMX
|-0.01
|0.44
|235.60
|Holley Inc.
|HLLY
|0.07
|0.35
|172.61
|Immunocore
|IMCR
|-0.31
|n/a
|43.99
|Immunovant Sciences *
|IMVT
|-0.44
|n/a
|n/a
|Kelly Services
|KELYA
|n/a
|0.45
|n/a
|Krispy Kreme, Inc.
|DNUT
|0.07
|0.08
|410.74
|Lordstown Motors *
|RIDE
|n/a
|0.32
|n/a
|N-able
|NABL
|0.07
|0.09
|102.80
|National Vision
|EYE
|0.16
|0.21
|525.89
|Primo Water
|PRMW
|0.20
|0.21
|586.83
|Ralph Lauren
|RL
|2.14
|1.88
|1483.31
|Reata Pharmaceuticals *
|RETA
|-0.48
|-1.36
|22.72
|Scholar Rock *
|SRRK
|-0.53
|-1.06
|n/a
|Six Flags
|SIX
|0.78
|0.53
|465.25
|Syneos Health *
|SYNH
|0.79
|1.25
|1271.46
|US Foods
|USFD
|0.76
|0.67
|9342.39
|Utz Brands
|UTZ
|0.12
|0.13
|360.59
|WalkMe Ltd.
|WKME
|-0.06
|-0.19
|65.72
|Wolverine
|WWW
|0.19
|0.66
|582.97
|YETI Holdings
|YETI
|0.47
|0.63
|411.52
