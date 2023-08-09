Investing

31 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, August 10

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 9, 2023 4:41 pm

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 31 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Alibaba is the only notable company reporting earnings Thursday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN 0.11 0.16 611.83
Alibaba BABA 14.59 11.73 224771.23
Applied Industrial AIT 2.17 2.02 1117.00
Azul S.A. AZUL n/a -1.55 n/z
Capri Holdings CPRI 0.71 1.50 1201.39
Cogent Communications CCOI -0.04 0.24 263.04
CyberArk CYBR -0.13 -0.27 173.46
Dillard’s * DDS 4.66 9.30 1548.00
Diversey Holdings * DSEY 0.10 0.09 n/a
Docebo * DCBO 0.05 0.06 43.04
Hanesbrands HBI -0.02 0.28 1459.05
Himax Tech HIMX -0.01 0.44 235.60
Holley Inc. HLLY 0.07 0.35 172.61
Immunocore IMCR -0.31 n/a 43.99
Immunovant Sciences * IMVT -0.44 n/a n/a
Kelly Services KELYA n/a 0.45 n/a
Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT 0.07 0.08 410.74
Lordstown Motors * RIDE n/a 0.32 n/a
N-able NABL 0.07 0.09 102.80
National Vision EYE 0.16 0.21 525.89
Primo Water PRMW 0.20 0.21 586.83
Ralph Lauren RL 2.14 1.88 1483.31
Reata Pharmaceuticals * RETA -0.48 -1.36 22.72
Scholar Rock * SRRK -0.53 -1.06 n/a
Six Flags SIX 0.78 0.53 465.25
Syneos Health * SYNH 0.79 1.25 1271.46
US Foods USFD 0.76 0.67 9342.39
Utz Brands UTZ 0.12 0.13 360.59
WalkMe Ltd. WKME -0.06 -0.19 65.72
Wolverine WWW 0.19 0.66 582.97
YETI Holdings YETI 0.47 0.63 411.52

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Funds Continue to Buy These 5 Stellar 'Strong Buy' Stocks...

Earnings Previews: AMC, Lyft, Marathon Digital, Rivian, Upstart

Monday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Apple, Block,...

4 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Dividend Hikes Likely This Week