44 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, August 9

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 44 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We have previewed three companies scheduled to report earnings after U.S. markets close Wednesday: Coeur Mining, Disney, and Alibaba.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Alarm.com
|ALRM
|0.36
|0.49
|214.50
|Alpha and Omega Semi
|AOSL
|0.02
|0.95
|155.77
|AppLovin
|APP
|0.08
|-0.06
|724.41
|Avantax
|AVTA
|0.13
|n/a
|187.60
|Avid Tech
|AVID
|0.21
|n/a
|103.48
|Barings BDC
|BBDC
|0.29
|0.29
|70.64
|CACI Intl
|CACI
|4.90
|4.54
|1727.69
|CarGurus
|CARG
|0.23
|0.32
|230.39
|Certara
|CERT
|0.13
|0.09
|92.18
|Clean Energy Fuels
|CLNE
|-0.02
|0.00
|109.75
|Coeur Mining
|CDE
|-0.05
|-0.05
|220.04
|Copa Holdings
|CPA
|3.28
|0.32
|798.96
|Cryoport
|CYRX
|-0.24
|-0.23
|69.00
|CS Disco
|LAW
|-0.20
|-0.23
|32.14
|Enersys
|ENS
|1.80
|1.15
|968.70
|Genpact
|G
|0.69
|0.70
|1118.16
|Harrow Health
|HROW
|-0.04
|n/a
|31.04
|Illumina
|ILMN
|0.02
|0.57
|1160.50
|Infinera
|INFN
|-0.03
|-0.05
|375.96
|Jazz Pharma
|JAZZ
|4.45
|4.30
|941.99
|Lions Gate Entertainment
|LGF.A
|-0.24
|-0.23
|882.83
|LiveRamp
|RAMP
|0.19
|0.05
|146.95
|Magnite
|MGNI
|0.07
|0.14
|134.27
|Manulife Financial
|MFC
|0.59
|0.78
|n/a
|Orion Engineered Carbons
|OEC
|0.52
|0.58
|501.83
|Orion Office REIT
|ONL
|0.42
|0.47
|49.60
|Pan Am Silver
|PAAS
|0.07
|-0.03
|642.16
|PAR Technology
|PAR
|-0.41
|-0.36
|98.64
|Plug Power
|PLUG
|-0.27
|-0.30
|237.72
|Proterra
|PTRA
|-0.26
|-0.38
|93.35
|Purple Innovation
|PRPL
|-0.12
|-0.11
|130.87
|QuinStreet
|QNST
|-0.02
|0.35
|128.13
|Repay Holdings
|RPAY
|0.19
|0.17
|67.51
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals *
|RCKT
|-0.79
|-0.83
|n/a
|Sonos
|SONO
|-0.16
|0.19
|335.91
|SunOpta
|STKL
|-0.01
|0.03
|225.07
|TaskUs
|TASK
|0.30
|0.38
|226.75
|Tetra Tech
|TTEK
|1.18
|1.08
|959.52
|The Trade Desk
|TTD
|0.26
|0.20
|454.70
|Verra Mobility
|VRRM
|0.27
|n/a
|198.02
|Viasat
|VSAT
|-0.46
|0.14
|650.30
|Walt Disney
|DIS
|0.98
|1.09
|22488.74
|Wynn Resorts
|WYNN
|0.64
|-0.82
|1537.86
|Xenon Pharmaceuticals
|XENE
|-0.70
|-0.55
|0.46
