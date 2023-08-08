44 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, August 9

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 44 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We have previewed three companies scheduled to report earnings after U.S. markets close Wednesday: Coeur Mining, Disney, and Alibaba.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Alarm.com ALRM 0.36 0.49 214.50 Alpha and Omega Semi AOSL 0.02 0.95 155.77 AppLovin APP 0.08 -0.06 724.41 Avantax AVTA 0.13 n/a 187.60 Avid Tech AVID 0.21 n/a 103.48 Barings BDC BBDC 0.29 0.29 70.64 CACI Intl CACI 4.90 4.54 1727.69 CarGurus CARG 0.23 0.32 230.39 Certara CERT 0.13 0.09 92.18 Clean Energy Fuels CLNE -0.02 0.00 109.75 Coeur Mining CDE -0.05 -0.05 220.04 Copa Holdings CPA 3.28 0.32 798.96 Cryoport CYRX -0.24 -0.23 69.00 CS Disco LAW -0.20 -0.23 32.14 Enersys ENS 1.80 1.15 968.70 Genpact G 0.69 0.70 1118.16 Harrow Health HROW -0.04 n/a 31.04 Illumina ILMN 0.02 0.57 1160.50 Infinera INFN -0.03 -0.05 375.96 Jazz Pharma JAZZ 4.45 4.30 941.99 Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.A -0.24 -0.23 882.83 LiveRamp RAMP 0.19 0.05 146.95 Magnite MGNI 0.07 0.14 134.27 Manulife Financial MFC 0.59 0.78 n/a Orion Engineered Carbons OEC 0.52 0.58 501.83 Orion Office REIT ONL 0.42 0.47 49.60 Pan Am Silver PAAS 0.07 -0.03 642.16 PAR Technology PAR -0.41 -0.36 98.64 Plug Power PLUG -0.27 -0.30 237.72 Proterra PTRA -0.26 -0.38 93.35 Purple Innovation PRPL -0.12 -0.11 130.87 QuinStreet QNST -0.02 0.35 128.13 Repay Holdings RPAY 0.19 0.17 67.51 Rocket Pharmaceuticals * RCKT -0.79 -0.83 n/a Sonos SONO -0.16 0.19 335.91 SunOpta STKL -0.01 0.03 225.07 TaskUs TASK 0.30 0.38 226.75 Tetra Tech TTEK 1.18 1.08 959.52 The Trade Desk TTD 0.26 0.20 454.70 Verra Mobility VRRM 0.27 n/a 198.02 Viasat VSAT -0.46 0.14 650.30 Walt Disney DIS 0.98 1.09 22488.74 Wynn Resorts WYNN 0.64 -0.82 1537.86 Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE -0.70 -0.55 0.46