Unusual Put Option Trade in Beyond Meat Worth $108.31K

On May 15, 2023 at 10:47:47 ET an unusually large $108.31K block of Put contracts in Beyond Meat (BYND) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 95 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.85 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in BYND options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYND is 0.09%, an increase of 50.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.77% to 25,104K shares. The put/call ratio of BYND is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beyond Meat is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.40% from its latest reported closing price of 10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond Meat is 428MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 13.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 18.22% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,405K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,166K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 27.69% over the last quarter.

VISGX – Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 851K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Beyond Meat Background Information

Beyond Meat, Inc. is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, the company can positively impact for growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide.

