Investing

20 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, May 31

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 30, 2023 3:48 pm

There are 20 earnings reports scheduled for Wednesday, 5 before markets open and 15 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed one Wednesday morning report–Frontline— and four on deck for Wednesday afternoon: C3.ai, CrowdStrike, Nordstrom, and Salesforce.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Advance Auto AAP 2.56 3.57 3432.75
CAE CAE 0.25 0.29 881.21
Capri Holdings CPRI 0.94 1.02 1278.11
Donaldson DCI 0.74 0.67 868.43
Frontline FRO 0.95 -0.01 371.37
After markets close
C3.ai AI -0.17 -0.21 71.32
Chewy CHWY -0.04 0.04 2730.07
Credo Technology Group CRDO -0.04 0.02 31.26
CrowdStrike CRWD 0.51 0.31 677.39
Descartes DSGX 0.33 0.27 133.14
nCino NCNO 0.05 -0.06 112.62
NetApp NTAP 1.35 1.42 1543.07
Nordstrom JWN -0.1 -0.06 3155.52
Okta OKTA 0.12 -0.27 511.02
Phreesia PHR -0.75 -0.99 81.16
Pure Storage PSTG 0.04 0.25 559.8
PVH PVH 1.94 1.94 2124.72
Salesforce CRM 1.61 0.98 8176.43
Veeva Systems VEEV 0.79 0.99 515.88
Victoria’s Secret VSCO 0.54 1.11 1420.12

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

5 Bargain Bin 'Strong Buy' Dividend Blue Chips Yielding Up to 8.4%

6 Cybersecurity Software Stocks Could Be Set Up for Huge Second Half 2023 Gains

America's Biggest Bank Bought Plug Power Stock in Q1

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Coterra Energy, Eli Lilly,...