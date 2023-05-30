20 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, May 31

There are 20 earnings reports scheduled for Wednesday, 5 before markets open and 15 after markets close for the day.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed one Wednesday morning report–Frontline— and four on deck for Wednesday afternoon: C3.ai, CrowdStrike, Nordstrom, and Salesforce.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Advance Auto
|AAP
|2.56
|3.57
|3432.75
|CAE
|CAE
|0.25
|0.29
|881.21
|Capri Holdings
|CPRI
|0.94
|1.02
|1278.11
|Donaldson
|DCI
|0.74
|0.67
|868.43
|Frontline
|FRO
|0.95
|-0.01
|371.37
|After markets close
|C3.ai
|AI
|-0.17
|-0.21
|71.32
|Chewy
|CHWY
|-0.04
|0.04
|2730.07
|Credo Technology Group
|CRDO
|-0.04
|0.02
|31.26
|CrowdStrike
|CRWD
|0.51
|0.31
|677.39
|Descartes
|DSGX
|0.33
|0.27
|133.14
|nCino
|NCNO
|0.05
|-0.06
|112.62
|NetApp
|NTAP
|1.35
|1.42
|1543.07
|Nordstrom
|JWN
|-0.1
|-0.06
|3155.52
|Okta
|OKTA
|0.12
|-0.27
|511.02
|Phreesia
|PHR
|-0.75
|-0.99
|81.16
|Pure Storage
|PSTG
|0.04
|0.25
|559.8
|PVH
|PVH
|1.94
|1.94
|2124.72
|Salesforce
|CRM
|1.61
|0.98
|8176.43
|Veeva Systems
|VEEV
|0.79
|0.99
|515.88
|Victoria’s Secret
|VSCO
|0.54
|1.11
|1420.12
