19 Earnings Report Due Wednesday, September 6

There are 19 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 2 before U.S. markets open and 17 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

American Eagle Outfitters, C3.ai, ChargePoint, GameStop, and UiPath are scheduled to report results after U.S. markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Core & Main CNM 0.67 0.67 1855.42 Photronics PLAB 0.52 0.51 230.00 After markets close American Eagle AEO 0.16 0.04 1195.26 C3.ai AI -0.12 -0.12 73.84 Calavo Growers CVGW 0.31 0.16 280.77 ChargePoint CHPT -0.13 -0.28 153.25 Copart * CPRT 0.32 1.13 962.78 Couchbase BASE -0.22 -0.19 41.71 Dave & Buster’s PLAY 0.95 0.59 558.41 Descartes DSGX 0.33 0.27 139.91 GameStop GME -0.14 -0.35 1141.38 Intapp INTA 0.01 n/a 93.14 Phreesia PHR -0.71 -0.89 85.26 Sportsman’s Warehouse SPWH 0.07 0.36 326.01 Sprinklr CXM 0.05 -0.03 173.46 Torrid CURV 0.11 0.22 286.69 UiPath PATH 0.04 -0.02 281.45 Verint Systems VRNT 0.57 0.56 225.09 Yext YEXT 0.06 -0.03 101.98