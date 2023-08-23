19 Earnings Report Due Thursday, August 24

There are 19 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 10 before markets open and 9 after U.S. markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Dollar Tree and Petco are reporting quarterly results before they open again on Thursday morning. After markets close, Affirm, Gap, Marvell, and Nordstrom will report earnings.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Burlington Stores BURL 0.44 0.35 2166.23 Dollar Tree DLTR 0.87 1.60 7181.95 Frontline FRO 0.84 0.21 356.21 Hain Celestial HAIN 0.10 0.08 442.40 NetEase NTES 9.14 8.18 24849.24 OSI Systems OSIS 2.54 1.96 382.90 Petco Health and Wellness WOOF 0.06 0.19 1518.72 Royal Bank of Canada RY 2.00 2.51 9552.01 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 1.51 2.09 9023.25 Weibo WB 0.51 0.46 442.66 After markets close Affirm AFRM -0.87 -0.65 406.18 Credo Technology Group CRDO -0.03 0.03 34.27 Domo DOMO -0.09 -0.26 78.90 Gap GPS 0.09 0.08 3580.27 Intuit INTU 1.43 1.10 2640.90 Nordstrom JWN 0.45 0.81 3675.77 PagSeguro Digital PAGS 1.29 1.04 3960.81 Ulta Beauty ULTA 5.85 5.70 2502.70 Workday WDAY 1.26 0.83 1773.95