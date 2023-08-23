Investing

19 Earnings Report Due Thursday, August 24

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 23, 2023 2:58 pm

There are 19 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 10 before markets open and 9 after U.S. markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Dollar Tree and Petco are reporting quarterly results before they open again on Thursday morning.  After markets close, Affirm, Gap, Marvell, and Nordstrom will report earnings.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Burlington Stores BURL 0.44 0.35 2166.23
Dollar Tree DLTR 0.87 1.60 7181.95
Frontline FRO 0.84 0.21 356.21
Hain Celestial HAIN 0.10 0.08 442.40
NetEase NTES 9.14 8.18 24849.24
OSI Systems OSIS 2.54 1.96 382.90
Petco Health and Wellness WOOF 0.06 0.19 1518.72
Royal Bank of Canada RY 2.00 2.51 9552.01
Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 1.51 2.09 9023.25
Weibo WB 0.51 0.46 442.66
After markets close
Affirm AFRM -0.87 -0.65 406.18
Credo Technology Group CRDO -0.03 0.03 34.27
Domo DOMO -0.09 -0.26 78.90
Gap GPS 0.09 0.08 3580.27
Intuit INTU 1.43 1.10 2640.90
Nordstrom JWN 0.45 0.81 3675.77
PagSeguro Digital PAGS 1.29 1.04 3960.81
Ulta Beauty ULTA 5.85 5.70 2502.70
Workday WDAY 1.26 0.83 1773.95

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Dividend Lovers Bet Big on 6 'Strong Buy' Goldman Sachs Conviction List Picks...

Oil May Explode Higher to $90 or More: 7 'Strong Buy' Dividend Leaders to Grab...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Datadog, Dynatrace,...

Tuesday's Top Wall Street Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, CVS...