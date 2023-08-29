14 Earnings Report Due Wednesday, August 30

There are 14 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 4 before U.S. markets open and 10 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

From among these companies, we’ve previewed expected results from Chewy, CrowdStrike, Pure Storage, and Salesforce, all reporting after markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Brown-Forman BF.B 0.53 0.52 1053.09 Conn’s CONN -1.53 0.04 308.15 MasterCraft MCFT 1.07 n/a 162.08 Patterson Companies PDCO 0.4 0.32 1576.05 Chewy CHWY -0.05 0.05 2761.43 Cooper COO 3.34 3.19 899.77 CrowdStrike CRWD 0.56 0.36 724.16 Five Below FIVE 0.83 0.74 760.02 Greif GEF 1.54 2.35 1391.67 Okta OKTA 0.22 -0.1 534.67 Pure Storage PSTG 0.28 0.32 681.95 Salesforce CRM 1.9 1.19 8529.37 Veeva Systems VEEV 1.13 1.03 582.28 Victoria’s Secret VSCO 0.26 1.09 1437.74