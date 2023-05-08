64 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, May 9

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 64 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from four companies reporting results Tuesday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 908 Devices MASS -0.35 -0.30 8.65 AdaptHealth AHCO 0.14 0.29 760.21 Air Products APD 2.66 2.38 3078.56 Alight ALIT 0.12 0.12 803.65 AMC Networks AMCX 1.83 2.54 700.77 Apollo Global Management APO 1.47 1.52 704.82 Aramark ARMK 0.26 0.22 4392.94 Atkore International ATKR 4.27 5.39 909.38 Bally’s Corporation BALY -0.27 0.03 595.31 Bentley Systems BSY 0.21 0.24 298.65 Bluebirdbio * BLUE -0.31 -1.66 26.97 Cactus WHD 0.56 0.30 218.55 Cerence CRNC -0.13 0.33 65.92 Choice Hotels CHH 1.01 1.03 320.43 Clarivate CLVT 0.15 0.21 623.96 Clear Secure YOU 0.05 -0.03 129.73 Corebridge Financial CRBG 0.82 n/a 4273.42 Coty COTY 0.05 0.03 1227.13 DigitalOcean DOCN 0.29 0.07 164.13 Duke Energy DUK 1.26 1.30 6263.87 Edgewell Personal Care EPC 0.35 0.50 569.84 eHealth EHTH -0.99 -0.91 70.78 Elanco Animal Health ELAN 0.29 0.36 1180.17 Esperion Therapeutics ESPR -0.66 -0.93 21.97 Everbridge EVBG 0.13 -0.02 106.46 EVgo Inc. EVGO -0.13 -0.21 26.72 Fisker FSR -0.28 -0.41 2.52 Fox Corporation FOXA 0.88 0.81 4033.57 Genius Sports GENI -0.06 -0.21 92.26 GlobalFoundries GFS 0.49 0.42 1830.94 Hain Celestial HAIN 0.16 0.33 485.34 Healthcare Realty HR 0.41 0.43 333.47 Henry Schein HSIC 1.23 1.30 3094.58 Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN 0.02 0.09 356.85 Honest Company HNST -0.12 -0.16 71.48 Intl Game Tech. PLC IGT 0.48 0.39 1025.18 Jacobs Engineering J 1.78 1.72 4000.23 Latham Group SWIM -0.06 -0.02 123.05 LCI Industries LCII -0.02 7.71 866.61 Lumentum LITE 0.78 1.19 382.35 Nexstar NXST 2.47 5.99 1239.52 Nikola Corporation NKLA -0.30 -0.21 12.35 Novanta NOVT 0.64 0.73 211.22 Novavax NVAX -3.56 2.56 94.52 Oatly Group AB OTLY -0.12 -0.15 188.25 Olaplex OLPX 0.04 0.13 110.19 Payoneer PAYO 0.03 0.06 185.61 Perrigo PRGO 0.43 0.33 1172.13 RadNet RDNT -0.08 -0.15 371.34 ScanSource SCSC 0.90 1.04 864.33 SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS -0.12 -0.12 281.40 Seres Therapeutics MCRB -0.54 n/a 1.58 Squarespace SQSP 0.07 -0.67 232.77 Sterling Check Corp. STER 0.22 0.25 175.52 Steven Madden SHOO 0.49 0.92 449.83 Sylvamo SLVM 2.40 1.97 976.04 Tempur Sealy Int’l TPX 0.51 0.64 1213.76 Thoughtworks TWKS 0.04 0.13 304.12 Transdigm Group TDG 5.48 3.86 1528.05 Under Armour UAA 0.15 0.01 1358.99 Warby Parker WRBY 0.04 -0.30 166.72 Warner Music Group WMG 0.22 0.18 1370.26 Waters WAT 2.62 2.80 697.86 WeWork WE -0.31 -0.57 849.42