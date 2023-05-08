64 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, May 9

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 64 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from four companies reporting results Tuesday morning.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|908 Devices
|MASS
|-0.35
|-0.30
|8.65
|AdaptHealth
|AHCO
|0.14
|0.29
|760.21
|Air Products
|APD
|2.66
|2.38
|3078.56
|Alight
|ALIT
|0.12
|0.12
|803.65
|AMC Networks
|AMCX
|1.83
|2.54
|700.77
|Apollo Global Management
|APO
|1.47
|1.52
|704.82
|Aramark
|ARMK
|0.26
|0.22
|4392.94
|Atkore International
|ATKR
|4.27
|5.39
|909.38
|Bally’s Corporation
|BALY
|-0.27
|0.03
|595.31
|Bentley Systems
|BSY
|0.21
|0.24
|298.65
|Bluebirdbio *
|BLUE
|-0.31
|-1.66
|26.97
|Cactus
|WHD
|0.56
|0.30
|218.55
|Cerence
|CRNC
|-0.13
|0.33
|65.92
|Choice Hotels
|CHH
|1.01
|1.03
|320.43
|Clarivate
|CLVT
|0.15
|0.21
|623.96
|Clear Secure
|YOU
|0.05
|-0.03
|129.73
|Corebridge Financial
|CRBG
|0.82
|n/a
|4273.42
|Coty
|COTY
|0.05
|0.03
|1227.13
|DigitalOcean
|DOCN
|0.29
|0.07
|164.13
|Duke Energy
|DUK
|1.26
|1.30
|6263.87
|Edgewell Personal Care
|EPC
|0.35
|0.50
|569.84
|eHealth
|EHTH
|-0.99
|-0.91
|70.78
|Elanco Animal Health
|ELAN
|0.29
|0.36
|1180.17
|Esperion Therapeutics
|ESPR
|-0.66
|-0.93
|21.97
|Everbridge
|EVBG
|0.13
|-0.02
|106.46
|EVgo Inc.
|EVGO
|-0.13
|-0.21
|26.72
|Fisker
|FSR
|-0.28
|-0.41
|2.52
|Fox Corporation
|FOXA
|0.88
|0.81
|4033.57
|Genius Sports
|GENI
|-0.06
|-0.21
|92.26
|GlobalFoundries
|GFS
|0.49
|0.42
|1830.94
|Hain Celestial
|HAIN
|0.16
|0.33
|485.34
|Healthcare Realty
|HR
|0.41
|0.43
|333.47
|Henry Schein
|HSIC
|1.23
|1.30
|3094.58
|Hillman Solutions Corp.
|HLMN
|0.02
|0.09
|356.85
|Honest Company
|HNST
|-0.12
|-0.16
|71.48
|Intl Game Tech. PLC
|IGT
|0.48
|0.39
|1025.18
|Jacobs Engineering
|J
|1.78
|1.72
|4000.23
|Latham Group
|SWIM
|-0.06
|-0.02
|123.05
|LCI Industries
|LCII
|-0.02
|7.71
|866.61
|Lumentum
|LITE
|0.78
|1.19
|382.35
|Nexstar
|NXST
|2.47
|5.99
|1239.52
|Nikola Corporation
|NKLA
|-0.30
|-0.21
|12.35
|Novanta
|NOVT
|0.64
|0.73
|211.22
|Novavax
|NVAX
|-3.56
|2.56
|94.52
|Oatly Group AB
|OTLY
|-0.12
|-0.15
|188.25
|Olaplex
|OLPX
|0.04
|0.13
|110.19
|Payoneer
|PAYO
|0.03
|0.06
|185.61
|Perrigo
|PRGO
|0.43
|0.33
|1172.13
|RadNet
|RDNT
|-0.08
|-0.15
|371.34
|ScanSource
|SCSC
|0.90
|1.04
|864.33
|SeaWorld Entertainment
|SEAS
|-0.12
|-0.12
|281.40
|Seres Therapeutics
|MCRB
|-0.54
|n/a
|1.58
|Squarespace
|SQSP
|0.07
|-0.67
|232.77
|Sterling Check Corp.
|STER
|0.22
|0.25
|175.52
|Steven Madden
|SHOO
|0.49
|0.92
|449.83
|Sylvamo
|SLVM
|2.40
|1.97
|976.04
|Tempur Sealy Int’l
|TPX
|0.51
|0.64
|1213.76
|Thoughtworks
|TWKS
|0.04
|0.13
|304.12
|Transdigm Group
|TDG
|5.48
|3.86
|1528.05
|Under Armour
|UAA
|0.15
|0.01
|1358.99
|Warby Parker
|WRBY
|0.04
|-0.30
|166.72
|Warner Music Group
|WMG
|0.22
|0.18
|1370.26
|Waters
|WAT
|2.62
|2.80
|697.86
|WeWork
|WE
|-0.31
|-0.57
|849.42
