7 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, June 22

24/7 Wall St. Staff
June 21, 2023 3:34 pm

There are 7 earnings reports scheduled for Thursday, 6 before markets open and 1 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed Darden Restaurant earnings, due out Thursday morning, and Smith & Wesson results, scheduled for release after markets close Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Accenture ACN 3.01 2.79 16497.77
BRP Inc. * DOOO 2.21 1.66 1996.22
Commercial Metals CMC 1.84 2.61 2320.85
Darden Restaurants DRI 2.54 2.24 2769.01
FactSet FDS 3.61 3.76 527.56
GMS GMS 1.9 2.09 1272.37
After markets close
Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI 0.29 0.82 138.38

