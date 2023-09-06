16 Earnings Report Due Thursday, September 7

There are 16 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 5 before U.S. markets open and 11 after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. Of the reports listed to come out after markets close, one has not confirmed a time and two have not confirmed a date or time. These are marked with a ✫.
DocuSign and Smith & Wesson are among the companies scheduled to report results after U.S. markets close Thursday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|ABM Industries
|ABM
|0.89
|0.94
|2010.38
|BRP Inc.
|DOOO
|2.21
|2.94
|1998.68
|G-III Apparel
|GIII
|0.01
|0.39
|591.39
|Science Applications
|SAIC
|1.62
|1.75
|1694.93
|Toro
|TTC
|1.24
|1.19
|1223.32
|After markets close
|Braze
|BRZE
|-0.14
|-0.16
|108.66
|Designer Brands *✫
|DBI
|0.44
|0.62
|787.94
|DocuSign
|DOCU
|0.66
|0.44
|677.56
|Guidewire Software
|GWRE
|0.38
|0.03
|261.38
|Korn/Ferry *✫
|KFY
|0.91
|1.50
|683.05
|National Beverage *✫
|FIZZ
|0.53
|0.38
|327.66
|RH
|RH
|2.98
|8.08
|778.60
|Semtech
|SMTC
|0.02
|0.87
|237.42
|Smartsheet
|SMAR
|0.07
|-0.10
|229.57
|Smith & Wesson Brands
|SWBI
|0.09
|0.11
|100.93
|Zumiez
|ZUMZ
|-0.67
|0.16
|190.16
