16 Earnings Report Due Thursday, September 7

There are 16 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 5 before U.S. markets open and 11 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. Of the reports listed to come out after markets close, one has not confirmed a time and two have not confirmed a date or time. These are marked with a ✫.

DocuSign and Smith & Wesson are among the companies scheduled to report results after U.S. markets close Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open ABM Industries ABM 0.89 0.94 2010.38 BRP Inc. DOOO 2.21 2.94 1998.68 G-III Apparel GIII 0.01 0.39 591.39 Science Applications SAIC 1.62 1.75 1694.93 Toro TTC 1.24 1.19 1223.32 After markets close Braze BRZE -0.14 -0.16 108.66 Designer Brands *✫ DBI 0.44 0.62 787.94 DocuSign DOCU 0.66 0.44 677.56 Guidewire Software GWRE 0.38 0.03 261.38 Korn/Ferry *✫ KFY 0.91 1.50 683.05 National Beverage *✫ FIZZ 0.53 0.38 327.66 RH RH 2.98 8.08 778.60 Semtech SMTC 0.02 0.87 237.42 Smartsheet SMAR 0.07 -0.10 229.57 Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI 0.09 0.11 100.93 Zumiez ZUMZ -0.67 0.16 190.16