11 Earnings Reports Due Thursday and Friday, June 7 & 9

There are 10 earnings reports scheduled for Thursday, 6 before markets open and 4 after markets close for the day. One report is due out before markets open Friday morning.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed FuelCell Energy and Signet Jewelers earnings, due out Thursday morning, and DocuSign and Vail Resorts, both reporting after markets close Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Thursday Designer Brands DBI 0.23 0.48 752.09 FuelCell Energy FCEL -0.08 -0.08 25.49 Manchester United * MANU -0.06 -0.13 152.00 REV Group REVG 0.20 0.17 580.47 Signet Jewelers SIG 1.49 2.86 1649.58 Toro TTC 1.52 1.25 1437.77 After markets close Thursday Braze BRZE -0.18 n/a 98.77 DocuSign DOCU 0.56 0.38 641.69 Mission Produce AVO -0.01 0.04 218.11 Vail Resorts MTN 8.81 9.16 1270.34 Before markets open Friday NIO NIO -2.80 -0.79 11786.65