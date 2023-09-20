4 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, September 21

There are 3 earnings reports expected Thursday, two before U.S. markets open and two unconfirmed reports due after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are our previews for Darden Restaurants, reporting early Thursday morning, and Manchester United and Rite Aid, both unconfirmed, for Thursday afternoon.
No earnings reports are scheduled for Friday, but stay tuned for next week when a handful of companies, from Costco to Nike, are set to report results.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Darden Restaurants
|DRI
|1.74
|1.56
|2708.65
|FactSet
|FDS
|3.51
|3.13
|535.32
|Manchester United *
|MANU
|-0.04
|n/a
|154.00
|Rite Aid *
|RAD
|-1.47
|-0.63
|5563.66
