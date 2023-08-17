Investing

5 Earnings Report Due Friday, August 18

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 17, 2023 2:32 pm

There are five earnings reports scheduled for release Friday, four before U.S. markets open and one after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Deere & Co. and Xpeng are scheduled to report quarterly earnings before markets open Thursday morning. After markets close, Palo Alto Networks will release earnings.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Buckle BKE 0.81 1.02 292.40
Deere DE 8.22 6.16 14143.10
Estee Lauder EL -0.04 0.42 3484.90
Vipshop VIPS 3.23 2.45 27864.38
After markets close
Palo Alto Networks PANW 1.29 2.39 1957.83

