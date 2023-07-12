7 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, July 13

There are 7 earnings reports scheduled for Thursday, 6 before markets open and 1 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Thursday: Conagra, Delta Air Lines, and PepsiCo.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Cintas CTAS 3.19 2.81 2255.06 Conagra CAG 0.60 0.65 2996.77 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.40 1.44 14439.41 Fastenal FAST 0.53 0.50 1888.35 PepsiCo PEP 1.96 1.86 21726.55 Progressive PGR 0.84 -0.94 15021.06 After markets close Wash. Federal WAFD 0.94 0.91 183.73