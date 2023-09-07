1 Earnings Report Due Friday, September 8

Just one earnings report is scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Friday. No reports are due after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s our preview of what to expect when Kroger reports results Friday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Kroger KR 0.91 0.9 34119.29