Investing

1 Earnings Report Due Before Markets Open Friday, August 11

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 10, 2023 3:27 pm

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, just 1 company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. No reports are scheduled for release Friday afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Spectrum Brands SPB 0.48 0.54 785.39

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Moody's Slashes Ratings on Top US Banks: 5 'Strong Buy' Dividend Giants Are the...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Beyond Meat,...

Oil Explodes Higher on Further Saudi Production Cuts: 7 'Strong Buy' Big...

Tuesday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dish Network,...