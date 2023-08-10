1 Earnings Report Due Before Markets Open Friday, August 11

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, just 1 company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. No reports are scheduled for release Friday afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Spectrum Brands SPB 0.48 0.54 785.39