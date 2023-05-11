Investing

2 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, May 12

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 11, 2023 4:03 pm

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 2 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

No companies are scheduled to report quarterly results after markets close Friday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Embecta Corp. EMBC 0.48 n/a 262.88
Spectrum Brands SPB -0.14 0.41 759.25

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Goldman Sachs Has 4 'Strong Buy' Banking and Brokerage Dividend Giants to Buy...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Palantir, PayPal,...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Block, Comerica,...

Warren Buffett Worried About the Economy: 5 Top Berkshire Hathaway Holdings for...