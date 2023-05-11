2 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, May 12

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 2 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

No companies are scheduled to report quarterly results after markets close Friday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Embecta Corp. EMBC 0.48 n/a 262.88 Spectrum Brands SPB -0.14 0.41 759.25