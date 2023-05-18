4 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, May 19

Just 4 earnings reports are scheduled for release before U.S. markets open for trading Friday morning. There are no notable earnings on the calendar for Friday afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three Friday morning reports from Deere, Footlocker, and Catelent.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Catalent CTLT 0.32 1.04 1028.70 Deere DE 8.47 6.81 14866.27 Foot Locker FL 0.78 1.60 1991.77 RBC Bearings RBC 1.86 n/a 379.92