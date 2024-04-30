The 10 Most Jaw Dropping Homes For Sale in Philadelphia Right Now aparlette / Flickr

Philadelphia is a city full of history and life. Home to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and Valley Forge, the city draws millions of visitors annually and provides year-round events and activities for residents to enjoy. Residents will never lack things to do, whether they want to take in a Phillies game, explore the city’s rich history, or enjoy the vast culture of food and entertainment.

Philly is home to over 1.6 million people, and the median household income is just over $52,000 annually. Many city residents work in health care, educational services, retail trade, and manufacturing. Residents spend an average of just over 30 minutes commuting to and from work daily. If you’re looking to buy a home in the city, you’ll find many options, including many historic row houses.

915 Clinton St. Apt 203

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/915-Clinton-St-19107/unit-203/home/37995339

$1,145,000

2,549 square feet

Located at 915 Clinton Street, Apartment 203

This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom townhouse was built in 1900. The beautiful historic home features a soaking tub, recessed lighting, crown molding, and wood floors.

1008 Spruce St. Apt 3F

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/1008-Spruce-St-19107/unit-3F/home/189770165

$650,000

2,347 square feet

Located at 1008 Spruce Street, Apartment 3F.

This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium has incredibly high ceilings, tall windows, hardwood floors, and a wrap-around balcony. Built in 1925, this historic home is located within easy walking distance of plenty of amenities and public transit.

1414 S Penn Square, Unit 43BC

Source: Megan Nicoletti

$3,999,000

3,004 square feet

Located at 1414 S Penn Square, Unit 43BC

This stunning home is located on the 43rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton. In addition to the beautiful architecture and high ceilings, residents can enjoy two parking spaces and access to amenities like a swimming pool, gym, and yoga room. The home features granite countertops, a wet bar, and top-of-the-line appliances.

1911 Walnut Street #4800

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/1911-Walnut-St-19103/unit-4800/home/190111308

$25,000,000

8,600 Square Feet

Located at 1911 Walnut Street #4800

The 4-bedroom, 6-bath, 48th-floor penthouse offers 360-degree views of Philidelphia, tall ceilings, and five outdoor terraces. Buyers also get 4 parking spaces and an allowance to personalize the space before moving in. Residents can also enjoy an on-site swimming pool.

2041 Delancey Place

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/2041-Delancey-Pl-19103/home/38228779

$9,500,000

7500 Square Feet

Located at 2041 Delancey Place

Situated in Rittenhouse Square, this stunning restoration features high ceilings, a top-of-the-line kitchen, luxury bedroom suites, and plenty of office space. Built in 1800, the house is three stories of beautiful craftsmanship and natural light.

1830 Delancey

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/1830-Delancey-Pl-19103/home/38228493

$5,395,000

6600 Square Feet

Located at 1830 Delancey

The 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home was restored to its original architecture from the 1860s. The house features tall ceilings, restored moldings, 8 fireplaces, and hardwood floors. Residents can also enjoy beautiful, private outdoor spaces.

110 Bonsall Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/110-S-Bonsall-St-19103/home/188221724

$4,250,000

5300 Square Feet

Located at 110 Bonsall Street

This unassuming modern home is located in Fitler Square. The townhome boasts large windows with plenty of natural lighting, easy access to public transportation, and high-end fixtures. The home features a large 3-car garage, 13-foot ceilings, and custom cabinets imported from Spain.

1924 Pine Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/1924-Pine-St-19103/home/38230360

$2,800,000

4.096 square feet

Located at 2924 Pine Street

This single-family restored Arts and Crafts-style house was built in 1890. The house features stained glass windows, tall ceilings, two fireplaces, and a detached garage. The adorable secret garden area adds charm to this 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath historic residence. The house also features a roof-top deck and French doors.

2105 Spruce Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/2105-Spruce-St-19103/home/38233050

$2,750,000

5817 Square Feet

Located at 2105 Spruce Street

Situated in Rittenhouse Square, this historic townhouse has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house features original plaster moldings, 12-foot ceilings, French pocket doors, and a private deck. The house also features a stunning stained-glass ceiling window and a beautiful basement wine cellar. The home is located near plenty of amenities and public transportation.

758 S 10th Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/PA/Philadelphia/758-S-10th-St-19147/home/38108026

$1,650,000

$4536 Square Feet

Located at 758 South 10th Street

The property currently operates as a bed and bath but could function as a single-family home. It boasts a large garden, a hot tub, luxury suites, and jacuzzi tubs. The house features high ceilings, beautiful wood doors, a spa room, stained glass features, and a private deck. It also includes a built-in period Armoir closest, hardwood floors, and a finished bar.

