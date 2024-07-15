The 12 Most Jaw Dropping Homes For Sale in Austin Right Now Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

At the time of the last official census, Austin, Texas, was home to just under 1 million people. As the poverty rate decreases and the median household income grows, so does the population. The median household income is $86,556, an almost 10% growth from the previous year. Over 570,000 of Austin’s residents are employed as the country skews to younger professionals. The median property value saw a 2.7% growth to $564,995 as the housing market spiked.

Many Austin residents work in management occupations, with sales and other related occupations coming in second. Other common jobs in Austin include legal, math and computer occupations, office and administrative staff, and construction and excavation. More women than men are enrolled in college in Austin, and General Computer & Information Sciences was the most popular degree. Around 22% of residents work from home, just over 7% carpool to work and 62% drive alone to work. The average commute time is 24 minutes, and the average home has two cars. The poverty rate in Austin is less than the national average.

As Austin grows and becomes more profitable, people flock to the city looking for homes and jobs. This greatly affects the real estate market, which is remarkably stable according to experts. Over the last 10 years, Austin homes have increased in value by 123.20%, a jaw-dropping amount that puts Austin in the top 20% of American cities with long-term real estate appreciation. To give our readers some idea of what is out there, we’ve put together a list of the most jaw-dropping homes for sale in Austin right now, listed in no particular order. We looked at special features like private pools, location and price when putting our list together. We looked at what buyers value most in a home and used that information to find homes you’ll want to see.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: zamrznutitonovi / iStock via Getty Images

Experts report that the real estate market will contribute 5.85 trillion dollars by 2030. Real estate costs, home prices and interest rates are all things that affect everyday Americans as they work to build personal wealth. Buying a home is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make, and we want to make sure you’re armed with the right information when you start the process. If you’re looking for a home in Texas in the constantly expanding Austin area and want luxury, the following 12 homes may be ideal for you.

1. 2810 Scenic Drive, Austin, Texas 78703

Source: Courtesy of Amy Deane / Redfin.com

Price: $25,500,000

$25,500,000 Size: 8,791 square feet

8,791 square feet Address: 2810 Scenic Drive, Austin, Texas 78703

2810 Scenic Drive, Austin, Texas 78703 Notable Features: This home sits on a half-acre lot and was designed by a renowned architect. It has a four-car garage and a lake view while ensuring privacy as it’s nestled in Laguna Gloria, a private cove.

2. 12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas 78732

Source: Courtesy of Gary Dolch / Zillow.com

Price: $19,500,000

$19,500,000 Size: 15,394 square feet

15,394 square feet Address: 12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas 78732

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas 78732 Notable Features: With six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, this home sits on 20 acres and offers unobstructed views of Lake Travis. The house boasts a chef’s kitchen, a media room, a library, a home theater, a wine cellar, five fireplaces and a massage room.

3. 4409 Island Cove, Austin, Texas 78731

Source: Courtesy of Bridget Ramey / Sotheybysrealty.com

Price: $19,900,000

$19,900,000 Size: 7,780 square feet

7,780 square feet Address: 4409 Island Cove, Austin, Texas 78731

4409 Island Cove, Austin, Texas 78731 Notable Features: Located just minutes from downtown Austin, this is one of the only gated waterfront communities near Lake Austin. With this home, you get access to two boat slips, a state-of-the-art gym, an infrared sauna and an elevator to enhance accessibility.

4. 4646 Rockcliff Road, Austin, Texas 78746

Source: Courtest of Cord Shiflet / Redfin.com

Price: $11,000,000

$11,000,000 Size: 6,850 square feet

6,850 square feet Address: 4646 Rockcliff Road, Austin, Texas 78746

4646 Rockcliff Road, Austin, Texas 78746 Notable Features: With views of the 360 Bridge and Lake Austin, this home sits on three acres and also offers access to Lake Austin with your own boat dock. The property has four garage spaces and for a cool 11 million, you can live 20 minutes from the Austin airport and 15 minutes from downtown Austin.

5. 8818 Big View Drive, Austin, Texas 78730

Source: Courtesy of Kumara Wilcoxon / Sothebysrealty.com

Price: $17,500,000

$17,500,000 Size: 7,159 square feet

7,159 square feet Address: 8818 Big View Drive, Austin, Texas 78730

8818 Big View Drive, Austin, Texas 78730 Notable Features: Located in northwest Austin (also known as the Malibu of Texas), this property also lies on Lake Austin. Set on 3.63 acres, the home boasts five bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms with one partial. Its location in an exclusive neighborhood provides unprecedented security and a gorgeous view of the lake.

6. 9620 Angelwylde Drive, Austin, Texas 78733

Source: Courtesy of Jon Chambers / Redfin.com

Price: $8,000,000

$8,000,000 Size: 9,438 square feet

9,438 square feet Address: 9620 Angelwylde Drive, Austin, Texas 78733

9620 Angelwylde Drive, Austin, Texas 78733 Notable Features: This impressive home sits on just over five acres and has seven garage spaces, including a four-car custom showcase garage. Inside there’s a 3-story elevator and a two-bedroom detached guest home with a full kitchen and two baths. Entertain in the lower level with a game room, a family room and a multilevel pool and spa.

7. 4009 Rivercrest Drive, Austin, Texas 78746

Source: Courtesy of Eric Moreland / Phyllisbrowning.com

Price: $17,500,000

$17,500,000 Size: 4,602 square feet

4,602 square feet Address: 4009 Rivercrest Drive, Austin, Texas 78746

4009 Rivercrest Drive, Austin, Texas 78746 Notable Features: Another property located right on three acres near Lake Austin, you can enjoy close to 500 feet of shoreline. If you’re not in the mood for the lake, jump in the pool or utilize one of the two-slip boat docks to take a ride. The property boasts an elevator, six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms.

8. 2712 Maria Anna Road, Austin, Texas 78703

Source: Courtesy of Jerry Hooker / Redfin.com

Price: $8,950,000

$8,950,000 Size: 6,635 square feet

6,635 square feet Address: 2712 Maria Anna Road, Austin, Texas 78746

2712 Maria Anna Road, Austin, Texas 78746 Notable Features: A smaller property with a large price tag, this property is inspired by Italian living and built with sophistication in mind. It’s an ideal home for those who want to raise a family and entertain at the same time. It includes an outdoor Italian kitchen, a sitting area outside with a fireplace and a shaded loggia.

9. 805 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701

Source: Courtesy of Chris Watters / Zillow.com

Price: $18,000,000

$18,000,000 Size: 14,025 square feet

14,025 square feet Address: 805 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701

805 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701 Notable Features: This listing is a bit different than the others we’ve included, as it’s a historical home located just two blocks away from the Texas State Capitol. The home is full of entertainment options including an expansive entertainment hall with bathrooms, a stage and a commercial kitchen. The front balcony includes a fully equipped kitchenette and a cozy fireplace.

10. 12842 Hughes Park Road, Austin, Texas 78732

Source: Courtesy of Gary Dolch / Phyllisbrowning.com

Price: $19,500,000

$19,500,000 Size: 15,394 square feet

15,394 square feet Address: 12842 Hughes Park Road, Austin, Texas 78732

12842 Hughes Park Road, Austin, Texas 78732 Notable Features: Sitting on 20 acres, this home has six bedrooms, nine full baths and four half baths. There is a lake view from almost every room in the house and it includes a striking grotto, dramatically designed gardens and lawns and a pavilion. Sit outside on the colder nights and warm up by the outdoor fireplace.

11. 1003 The High Road, Austin, Texas 78746

Source: Courtesy of Bridget Ramey / Sothebysrealty.com

Price: $19,500,000

$19,500,000 Size: 10,912 square feet

10,912 square feet Address: 1003 The High Road, Austin, Texas 78746

1003 The High Road, Austin, Texas 78746 Notable Features: On just under an acre, this home has eight full bathrooms and three partial ones, and seven bedrooms. Inside a personal gated compound in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Austin, the home has a gourmet kitchen, a home theater, a steam shower and a library.

12. 4901 Mirador Drive, Austin, Texas 78735

Source: Courtest of Anthea Chlebek / Compass RE Texas, LLC

Price: $9,900,000

$9,900,000 Size: 9,614 square feet

9,614 square feet Address: 4901 Mirador Drive, Austin, Texas 78735

4901 Mirador Drive, Austin, Texas 78735 Notable Features: Set on 2.7 acres in the Barton Creek gated community, this home has three refind dining spaces, five living areas, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a spa-like bathroom, a private gym and a custom walk-in closet. The outdoors boasts a second-floor terrace, an expansive covered patio, a fireplace, a gourmet outdoor kitchen and a sitting area. To top it off, you have your own heated infinity-edge pool and spa.