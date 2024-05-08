9 Cathie Wood Quotes Every 20-Year-Old Needs To Hear insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Cathie Wood, an American investor and the founder/CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, provides highly applicable and helpful business and finance advice to her audience. If you’re just getting started in your career and are seeking solid professional insights, look no further. We’ve already covered Suze Orman quotes for 20-somethings, so here are nine more Cathie Wood quotes every 20-year-old needs to hear.

1. “Corrections are good, they keep us all humble.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Bloomberg

Takeaway: Always Be Willing to Improve

Many people shy away from asking for feedback or just simply take criticisms to heart. However, if you can view corrections as a good thing, you will achieve more growth than you ever thought possible. Remaining humble and realizing there’s always space for improvement is an important part of cultivating a successful life. Even the most brilliant business leaders and financial professionals make mistakes or have room to grow. Being receptive to criticism shows that you refuse to let pride stunt your own blossoming.

2. “Putting the pieces of the puzzle together with each other is going to get us to the truth faster.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Teamwork Is Key to Success

This quote can be applied in the workplace and in your personal life. Teamwork and collaboration are two beneficial and crucial aspects of success. The more you are willing to work with other people and open your mind to different perspectives, the quicker you will get to where you want to be. Consider other individuals’ advice or insights, as they might have the key to your own personal success. Just as you have unique skills and innovations to bring to the table, so do others. Together, you can achieve more than you ever thought possible.

3. “You make your breaks.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: You Create Your Own Luck

While many successful people do consider themselves lucky, that luck is often earned through intentional action. For example, if you’re constantly searching for opportunities that are in alignment with your goals and taking the necessary steps toward them, you will open countless doors for yourself. It might feel like magic to call in all the blessings that you reap, but in reality, you are the creator of the breaks that you experience.

4. “Make sure you’re on the right side of change.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Invest in Companies With Increased Economic Returns

While this is more investing advice, with Wood emphasizing the importance of investing in companies with promising futures, you can also apply this quote to other business endeavors. For example, over the past several years, the country has gone through countless changes. Deciding what side of change you want to be a part of is important to furthering yourself in both your personal life and your career. Determine which causes are important to you and ask yourself how you can rally behind them and remain on the right side of that change.

Additionally, in terms of investing, diligent research to determine the credibility and potential of the companies you are investing in. Make sure you’re choosing companies that are most likely to experience increased economic returns in the near future.

5. “I love figuring out how the world is going to work.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Be Curious and Excited About the Future

Many people are terrified of the uncertainty that comes with being a human in today’s ever-changing world. However, if you can shift the narrative and develop genuine curiosity and excitement toward the future, you will completely alter the way you show up in the world.

As Wood recommends, get excited about figuring out how the world is going to work going forward. Constantly reflect on the way things have been done in the past and whether that resonates with you, and open your mind to new ideas and ways of living to embark on a more aligned path forward. The future might just surprise you in the best way.

6. “I always believed that everything was going to work out … We didn’t stop. We didn’t just sit there waiting for something to happen.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Back Hope With Intentional Action

Many people believe it’s foolish to tell yourself that everything‘s going to work out. Some deem it “toxic positivity” while others simply don’t think it’s as simple as having an optimistic mindset. However, the trick is to back your hope with intentional action. The Debby Downers are right — it’s not enough just to believe that something is going to work out. To truly set yourself up for success, you must also be willing to work toward the goal that you desperately want to achieve. A sense of confidence and empowerment coupled with hard work and discipline will help you get exactly where you want to be.

7. “You gotta roll with the punches. I just haven’t felt very many punches, or I don’t choose to remember them, because I’m very focused on the future and getting to where I want.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Citywire

Takeaway: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

In life and in business, things don’t always go as planned. However, if you continue to focus on your objectives and desires, you can navigate the uncertainties plaguing us all. Don’t lose sight of why you are working so hard every day, even when things get tough (especially when things get tough). At the first sign of conflict or struggle, do not give up. Simply roll with the punches and continue to keep your vision at the forefront of your mind. You have the power to manifest your desires.

8. “In the sharing economy world and the networking world, if you don’t give, you don’t get.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: You Attract the Energy You Exude

To achieve true success in both the economy and the networking world, you must be willing to give your time, energy, and helping hands to others. The sentiment is true: what you give is what you get. The energy you exude is the energy you attract. Make sure you are showing up authentically and intentionally in your personal life and your business life, and watch how opportunities flow toward you.

9. “We’re all about finding the next big thing.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Bloomberg

Takeaway: Remain Open-Minded to Opportunities

Especially when it comes to tech and business, we must be cognizant of new developments and opportunities to capitalize on trends. Remain open-minded to opportunities that might carry you one step further than your competitors. So long as you are willing to adapt to new changes and exhibit excitement toward growing trends, you will remain empowered in your position.

Why We’re Collecting Cathie Wood Quotes

Cathie Wood is an expert in her craft. Not only does she have impressive experience in investing, but she also relays her insights in a relatable and easily applicable manner — which is perfect for those who are just getting started. As a 20-something seeking advice on breaking into investing or even just chasing your career dreams, you’ll find quality information from Cathie Wood.

