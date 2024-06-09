5 Cathie Wood Quotes Every 40 Year Old Needs To Hear monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Cathie Wood is well-known in the investment space, especially for her success in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As the co-founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Investment Management, she’s the ideal candidate to provide financial, business, and even life advice.

We’ve already created a list of Cathie Wood quotes for 50-year-olds, so here are five Cathie Wood quotes every 40-year-old needs to hear.

1. “People would say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you were made fun of, you were ridiculed, they treated your research with derision.’ Those were the most exciting times for me because I always believe truth wins out.”

Takeaway: Relish In Your Truth and Your Wins

By the time you reach your 40s, you likely have a sense of confidence you lacked in your 20s and even into your 30s. This is a great time to acknowledge that any person who doubted or criticized you on your journey was merely background noise in your life. Odds are, you’ve proved many highly critical or judgemental people wrong by following your dreams and sticking to your guns. The truth always wins in the end. So long as you are willing to focus on what you desire, no one’s opinion or doubts matter. As you continue your life, remember your power — it’s real.

2. “I love figuring out how the world is going to work. I think I understand how it works now. But how is it going to change? That is really exciting.”

Takeaway: Embrace Your Sense of Curiosity

In your 40s, you might already have an idea of how the world works. However, there is always more to learn, as Cathie Wood says. Life is ever-changing. Especially when it comes to business and investments, there will always be endless advancements and shifts that require adaptation. Remain open-minded and curious as you continue on your journey, never be too proud to grow and consider new perspectives, and embrace the uncertainty.

3. “In the sharing economy world and the networking world, if you don’t give, you don’t get.”

Takeaway: Help Those Around You

Over the years, you’ve likely noticed that the more you are willing to help the people around you, the more willing they will be to help you in return. As you network with others, be generous with your time, energy, and resources, as this could open you up to new contacts and exciting opportunities. It is never too late to grow in your career and meet friendly faces who can assist you on your journey. However, make certain that the giving isn’t one-sided, as this could begin draining you.

4. “Putting the pieces of the puzzle together with each other is going to get us to the truth faster.”

Takeaway: Consider Other Points of View

As we get older, many of us become set in our ways. By the age of 40, you might feel like you already have everything figured out and don’t need input from anyone around you. However, this mindset will only keep you small. The more you are willing to work with others and collaborate with like-minded professionals, the more progress you will make on your goals and in your career. Especially when connecting with those of different generations, backgrounds, and skill sets, each individual will bring a unique “piece” to the “puzzle,” which can help solve it more quickly.

5. “I always believed that everything was going to work out … We didn’t stop. We didn’t just sit there waiting for something to happen.”

Takeaway: Trust Yourself

How many times have you heard the reassurance that “everything will work out,” and how many times did you find this sentiment to actually be true? Oftentimes, when we are facing a bout of uncertainty or a period of self-doubt, we lose our hope that things will end up the way we want them to be. But if you reflect on your past or the issues you once battled, perhaps in your teens, 20s, and 30s, you’ll likely realize that most situations had a way of working themselves out. As you get older, you can use these past experiences to support your faith when things might not be going as planned.

However, this doesn’t mean you should sit back and let everything pan out the way it’s meant to without doing any sort of work on your end. You need to back your faith with intentional actions that will help propel you toward your goals.

Why We Are Covering This

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, has an extensive and impressive investment portfolio and years of entrepreneurial experience. Her insights are valuable to those of all ages, backgrounds, and career paths.