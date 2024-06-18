10 Life Lessons From Yogi Berra Everyone in Their 50s Should Hear Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra was a famous baseball catcher and later manager and coach. Along with his passion and talent on the baseball field, Berra also offered witty and philosophical insights, which fans and friends called “yogi-isms.”

here are 10 life lessons from Yogi Berra everyone in their 50s should hear.

1. Quote: “The future ain’t what it used to be.”

Takeaway: Focus on the Present

Berra’s quote about the future reminds us to stay grounded in the present. Oftentimes, the future is much different than how we anticipate it to be. In other words, you never know what’s in store for you — no matter what age you are. When we think about the future in the present moment, we are, of course, in a different headspace than we will be when that future actually unfolds. Not only that, but the world itself might be in a completely different place, with new tech advancements, social issues, and even economic troubles. That being said, we might interpret the future differently once we’re actually living in it.

2. Quote: “So I’m ugly. I never saw anyone hit with his face.”

Takeaway: Know Your Worth

This quote serves as a (funny) reminder that your appearance is the least important thing about you. As we age, we might start to dwell on the way our bodies, skin, hair, or other aspects of our appearance change. This can cause thoughts of self-loathing that impact your self-concept or sense of value. What you look like does not impact how you show up in the world, including your kindness, your talents, and — most importantly — your value as a human.

3. Quote: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

Takeaway: Seize All Opportunities

This quote is a great reminder to seize all opportunities in your life. You can have it all if you are truly willing to go for it. When you reach a fork in the road, rather than choosing just one path, choose the actual fork — pursue all different paths and see which one works best for you.

4. Quote: “Baseball is ninety percent mental and the other half is physical.”

Takeaway: Improve Your Mental Strength

While this quote is about baseball, one can apply it to various parts of life. If you believe you can accomplish something, you have already mastered at least half of the challenge. As you get older, your mental strength will help you achieve more of your goals, from personal to professional. Work on your mental, and you’ll be surprised by how much more capable you are.

5. Quote: “If the world were perfect, it wouldn’t be.”

Takeaway: Don’t Strive For Perfectionism

Perfection is overrated, according to this quote by Berra. Because a perfect world looks different to everyone, such a thing wouldn’t even exist. In other words, what’s perfect for one person might not be perfect for another. We need diverse thoughts and perspectives to make the world go around.

This quote is a great reminder not to strive for perfection. Rather, strive to do your personal best each day. It’s always better to be human with flaws and mistakes than to be just another carbon copy.

6. Quote: “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

Takeaway: Don’t Give Up

No matter how far gone you might feel in any aspect of your life, this quote reminds you not to give up — whether it’s on a personal goal, professional goal, or some other area in your life. Oftentimes, the times when we feel we’ve lost all hope occur just before everything starts to fall into place. Don’t tell yourself it’s over before it really is, and don’t give up prematurely. You never know what’s in store for you.

7. Quote: “We made too many wrong mistakes.”

Takeaway: Don’t Be Afraid to Fail

Mistakes are not inherently wrong. In fact, many mistakes are actually worth making so you can learn a lesson. However, according to Berra, there are such things as wrong mistakes. For example, if you continue to make the same mistakes or make ones that hurt others or yourself, these can be more detrimental.

Making a wrong mistake is completely different than making a beneficial mistake, or one that you can grow from. Don’t be afraid to take healthy risks out of fear that they’ll end up as “mistakes.” Growth is messy, no matter what stage of life you’re in.

8. Quote: “I never said most of the things I said.”

Takeaway: Pay No Mind to the Haters

As you get older, you probably realize that some people might talk about you in ways that don’t reflect your true character. For example, as Berra points out, he didn’t even say half of the quotes people attribute to him. Rather than dwelling on those who misunderstand or misrepresent you, accept that not everyone will be your fan, and focus on people who lift you up. You don’t need to clear your name or explain yourself to anyone.

9. Quote: “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”

Takeaway: Money Doesn’t Hold the Same Value

This quote like resonates with the older generations, as they’ve seen just how much the economy has changed. As Berra pointed out, money doesn’t hold the same value it used to. In other words, while $1,000 would have paid your monthly rent back in the day, you now might be paying double the amount for an even smaller home. However, acknowledging this shift is important, as you can better manage your money and budget to accommodate necessary payments.

10. Quote: “You can’t think and hit at the same time.”

Takeaway: Trust Your Natural Abilities

This Berra quote is a great reminder to try to focus on what you’re doing rather than remaining stuck in your head. The more you overthink an action, the less naturally you will perform it. This goes for anything in your life, from giving a presentation at work to doing a specific workout at the gym. Trust your natural abilities, and silence the mental clatter as much as possible.

Why We’re Covering This

Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra was a professional baseball player, manager, and coach with decades of experience. His witty yet philosophical quotes, also deemed “yogi-isms,” provide great insights to individuals of all ages — and extend beyond the world of baseball.