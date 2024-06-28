The 10 Best Retirement Communities in America Rawpixel / iStock via Getty Images

It’s expected that over the next few decades, the United States population over 65 will grow continuously. This means the demand for retirement housing increases, and everyone needs a different level of care. Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) are increasingly popular because they can adjust to additional care needs as a person ages. Most people prefer to stay in the same place, and as they age and need more care, it can be extremely disruptive to switch facilities several times. CCRCs provide a valuable alternative by offering multiple levels of care in the same place.

To find the best communities in America, we used data gathered by Newsweek and Statista, plus online user reviews. This includes both a resident score and a professional score in terms of accommodations, community services, commercial services, financial factors, food, overall care, overall safety measures and overall staffing. Residents also based facilities on a scale from “would not recommend” to “would strongly recommend.”

10. Roland Park Place

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 80.80%

Roland Park Place is recognized as a great place for residents, but also a great place to work. The levels of care include independent living, a health care center, physical therapy, an ambulatory care center, a personal assistance program and memory care within assisted living. Amenities include fitness and engagement activities, dining services and resident spaces. Roland Park Place is the first and only accredited LifePlan community in Baltimore.

9. The Hearthstone at Green Lake

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 80.91%

The Hearthstone is located in Washington state and offers assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation and therapy. One of the benefits of this facility is the beauty of the location, where residents enjoy all four seasons outside their door. It’s also a non-profit for the community, so decisions are made with residents rather than shareholders in mind. While the facility was founded in the Lutheran faith, it provides high levels of care and assisted living to those of all orientations, genders and faiths.

8. Landis Homes

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 80.99%

Landis Homes offers residential living, personal care and healthcare. Life at Landis includes lifelong learning, rehab, social services, volunteer work, wellness, pastoral services and dining. Residents can choose from apartments, cottages, and hybrid homes. Located in Livitz, Pennsylvania, Landis boasts a beautiful campus surrounded by greenery and lakes.

7. Moorings Park

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 81.43%

Moorings Park is in Naples, Florida, and allows residents to live an active life after retirement. They can enjoy themed cocktail parties, monthly book clubs, yacht clubs and art classes. Healthcare includes home health, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care, outpatient therapy, physician services and a Center for Healthy Living. This posh community includes a salon and spa, resort-style pools and spas, fine arts and pottery studios, bocce ball and tennis courts, and day trips to museums, movies and restaurants.

6. The Admiral at the Lake

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 82.41%

Located in Chicago, Illinois, The Admiral at the Lake is just steps from Chicago’s north side and Foster Avenue Beach. Residents enjoy vibrant neighborhoods, natural wonders, cultural depth and a stunning skyline. The facility boasts luxury, lifestyle and location. The National Wildlife Federation named the facility a Certified Wildlife Habitat. Health services include memory support, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities for those who just need a helping hand with basic tasks like dressing or bathing.

5. Freedom Pointe at the Villages

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 82.95%

Located in Florida, Freedom Pointe at the Villages offers rehabilitation, skilled nursing, memory care and assisted living when it comes to health services. Residents love the group fitness classes, 24/7 security, frequent on-campus concerts and shows, in-home emergency response system and pet-friendly senior living. The facility also has an arts and crafts studio, library, wellness center heated indoor pool and guest suites. Residents have access to multiple dining venues and many biking, walking and nature trails.

The facility boasts 235 independent living residences, 74 assisted living residences, 72 skilled nursing suits, 44 private rehabilitation suites and 75 memory care suites.

4. Lifespace Communities – Friendship Village of Bloomington

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 87.92%

Friendship Village of Bloomington places a focus on living fully no matter how old you are. Residents can pursue new passions and enjoy activities that promote overall health and well-being. Healthcare services include skilled nursing, memory care, assisted living and rehabilitation. The facility is pet friendly and has a car wash, onsite banking services, laundry rooms, housekeeping and on-call maintenance. Residents also have access to a move-in coordinator to make the change seamless.

3. Willow Valley Communities

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 88.88%

Willow Valley Communities boasts an “A” financial rating, claiming to be a wise financial investment that offers peace of mind. Choose from apartments, two-story townhomes, one-story villas, a design studio and new living spaces that are built every day. The facility has a cultural center, clubhouse and fitness center. Choose from personal care, independent living, nursing care and memory support. Reviews highlight the dining and friendliness of the staff and some call it the best place to retire.

2. Edgemere

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 91.66%

Edgemere boasts remarkable people and extraordinary living right in the heart of North Dallas, Texas. Residents benefit from gourmet cuisine, group fitness classes, a wellness center, lush outdoor spaces, a salon and spa, social spaces and entertainment, a business center and a cinema movie theater. Health services include a 60-day stay, skilled nursing, memory care and assisted living. Restaurants use locally sourced ingredients to keep residents healthy while still providing distinct flavors that don’t get boring.

1. HumanGood – Valle Verde

Overall score given by professionals and residents: 91.70%

Amenities at HumanGood-Valle Verde include a convenience store, fitness center, day spa and salon, theater, swimming pool, barbershop, library and bed and breakfast-style suites. In one tight-knit community, residents can choose from memory support, skilled nursing, assisted living and residential living. Life in Santa Barbara includes beaches, vineyards, parks, fine dining, arts and entertainment, and Valle Verde is close to many of the popular spots. Rather than “downsize,” the company emphasizes the need to “rightsize” so residents are in living spaces designed specifically for their needs.