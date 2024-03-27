The 9 Largest Retirement Communities In The U.S. Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

When it’s time to retire, sometimes moving to somewhere new is exactly what you need. You may want to move simply to find a location with a more active social life. If you take a look at the largest retirement communities in the U.S., this is exactly what residents are after. After decades of working hard, the easy life is exactly what you need to live out your golden years.

Moving to a large retirement community is the perfect ideal to help achieve this goal of a more active lifestyle while having to worry less. These communities are custom-built to promote a more active lifestyle, travel, and recreational activities. Using data from expert sources, let’s take a look at the largest retirement communities in the U.S. in descending order.

9. Sun City Summerlin

If you’re looking for a place to live your golden years in Nevada, Sun City Summerlin is the place to be. Set against the Spring Mountain Range, over 7,779 homes decorate this Dell Webb community. With more amenities than other retirement facilities in the Las Vegas area, residents enjoy three 18-hole golf courses and a host of theatrical and musical performances.

Viva Las Vegas

Along with golf, there are over a dozen different activities available to residents. An aerobics room, horseshoe pits, shuffleball, table tennis, and pickleball courts are all available. Other highlights are the indoor spa, clubhouse, and three different restaurants open 7 days a week. Of course, if you need something to do outdoors, there are enough walking trails to keep you going for hours every day.

8. Sun City Hilton Head

As the largest retirement community in South Carolina, Sun City Hilton Head has a lot to live up to. With approximately 8,200 homes populating the area, Sun City Hilton Head has been a prime example of South Carolina living since 1995. One of the best aspects of the community is the semi-tropical area of South Carolina which provides a beautiful view.

Head to South Carolina

The anchor of the area is the 18,000-square-foot venue with a ballroom. Inside the ballroom, residents of Sun City Hilton Head take full advantage of dances, concerts, workshops, and lectures. Of course, if you’d rather not sit still, head to the Purrysburg Fitness Center. The fitness facility includes both indoor and outdoor pools as well as an aerobics studio. There are also 14 tennis courts, three 18-hole golf courses, and three restaurants on site.

7. Sun City Grand

With a median age of 69 and over 20,000 residents in total, Sun City Grand is another large retirement community. Over 9,550 homes and 252 condos provide plenty of room for Sun City Grand’s 55 and over residents. This is very much resort-style living at its best. Between the dedicated coffee shop, snack bars, and two premium restaurants, there is no shortage of places to socialize.

Sun City Is Grand

As soon as you move to Sun City Grand, get your tee time on one of the four world-class golf courses. Alternatively, you can see what activities are taking place in the 9,000-square-foot grand ballroom or the Adobe Spa and Fitness Center. If you’re in the mood for a swim, jump into the indoor lap pool or take a walk on the indoor walking track.

6. On Top of the World

Situated near Ocala, Florida, On Top of the World is a single-family retirement community started in 1975. Developed by Sidney Colen, he had the vision of building the ideal retirement community for residents in Florida. Today, you have three separate neighborhoods to choose from and build your own single-family home. The current plan is to have more than 10,000 homes when finished.

Look Ma, I’m On Top of the World

Perfect for those 55 and over, this is very much an active adult retirement community. Every new home is constructed to withstand Florida’s hurricanes, allowing for increased peace of mind. When you live here, you have over 175 different resident clubs and a nearly endless array of concerts, parties, happy hours, and social get-togethers. There are also three separate 18-hole golf courses and two restaurants on site.

5. Laguna Woods Village

Located in sunny Southern California, Laguna Woods Village is a fantastic place for retirees to enjoy the weather. With 12,736 homes available, Laguna Woods Village sits on 2,100 acres while the beach is only a 10-minute drive away. As soon as residents arrive in Laguna Woods Village, they should immediately check out the over 250 clubs and organizations available.

Beautiful Weather

Between single-family homes, condominiums, and co-ops, there is something for every budget in Laguna Woods Village. Once you arrive, you’ll enjoy shows in the 814-seat performing arts center or take advantage of 36 holes of golf. There’s even a library on-site stocked with over 140,000 books and magazines. Additionally, there are 10 tennis courts, 5 pickleball courts, bocce ball, shuffleboard, and 5 outdoor pools.

4. Green Valley Recreation

Spread across 13,000 homes, Green Valley, Arizona is home to Green Valley Recreation, a massive area full of 55 and over active adult neighborhoods. Located about 20 minutes from Tucson, Arizona, Green Valley Recreation is full of things to do. Residents of this area have over 300 different dining, shopping, and retail locations to stay busy. Plus, the proximity to Tucson airport offers plenty of opportunities to travel.

Green Valley Forever

Along with the beautiful mountain views, Green Valley Recreation residents have a variety of residences to choose from. Attached homes can be as large as 2,287 feet while single-family residences can be as large as 2,600 square feet. Once you’re in a home, you’ll want to join one of the 60 clubs or interest groups Green Valley offers. Plus, you have hiking, golf, crafts, dancing, cards, plays, musicals, and so much more.

3. Sun City West

The successor to the larger Sun City, Sun City West is a golden year destination for retirees. Set 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix, the overall community measures 11 square miles and is home to around 25,000 residents. Of these residents, over 96% are 55 and over with an average age of 75. Spread across 17,000 homes, there is always something to do and see in Sun City West.

Time to Head West

Along with four large clubhouses, Sun City West is home to nine golf courses, 27 tennis courts, a mini-golf facility, gardening plots, and so much more. You can also take advantage of the multiple Olympic-sized swimming pools and parks with covered pavilions. Between the gaming, sports, travel, and craft clubs, residents of Sun City West are never without something to do.

2. Sun City

Billed as the oldest active adult community in the U.S., Sun City is home to over 27,000 homes near Phoenix, Arizona. With a population of around 40,000 people, it’s the second-largest retirement community in the country. Founded in 1960, Sun City began with 5 home models, a shopping center, a recreation center, and a golf course. Today, Sun City has eleven golf courses, seven recreational centers, and the Sun Bowl Amphitheatre.

Sunny All the Time

Like other communities on this list, Sun City is very much self-sufficient. You have plenty of medical, dining, and long-term care all on the property. Add in 19 shopping areas and there is no shortage of activities during the day and at night. Indoor and outdoor swimming pools are plentiful, as are the indoor walking track, woodworking shop, and various card rooms. Plus, you have lawn bowling, horseshoe, tennis, and pickleball.

1. The Villages

Without any doubt, The Villages is the largest retirement community in the U.S. and the world. Located in central Florida, around 80,000 people call The Villages home. Spread over 33 square miles, The Villages is home to a massive amount of things to do. Between 56 golf courses, 100 recreation centers, and more shops than you can ever hope to find, The Villages is retirement heaven.

Long Live The Villages

First gaining traction in the early 1990s, The Villages started with 8,000 residents and has exploded since. This is very much a self-contained area with a dozen groceries, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center, and 100 restaurants. Best of all, except for 3 communities designed for families, residents of The Villages must be at least 55 and over.

