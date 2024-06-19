6 Top Retirement Communities In Florida Sabrina Bracher / Shutterstock.com

When most people are approaching retirement, they begin to think about where they would like to settle down in their ‘golden years.’ It’s no surprise the U.S.’s southern states are popular with retirees the world over due to its very warm climate and endless options for those aged 65+. The sunny weather and endless outdoor activities are a big draw for those wanting to enjoy the retirement years without melting ice from the car windshield.

If you are considering Florida for retirement, you’ll find there is a wide range of communities available to suit any lifestyle. Whether you picture yourself relaxing on white, sandy beaches or exploring the best restaurants and shopping around ‘downtown,’ Florida has something for everyone. Here are the six top retirement communities in Florida for retirees.

Why We Are Writing This

Choosing the right retirement community is paramount, impacting your future well-being and quality of life. As a Realtor®, I must inform my clients of the best options for their individual needs at any given stage of life. Whether you love being close to the beach or prefer the safety and serenity of suburban neighborhoods, you can find something to suit your lifestyle on the below list.

Methodology

I compiled the following best retirement communities in Florida through extensive website analysis, using data from several vetted sites like Homes.com and Zillow. I sourced home prices and trends from Redfin and sifted through personal realtor websites for personal reviews of community amenities, resident experiences, and overall quality of life.

6. Kings Point, Delray Beach

Delray Beach is the quintessential retirement city and Kings Point is a fantastic resort-style retreat for adults aged 55 who want to settle here. Established between 1973 and 1985, this community is home to over 7,200 condominiums, with a trio of clubhouses, filled with amenities like billiards, weight training equipment, cards, a swimming pool, and more.

At Kings Point Delray, amenities include cafes, salons, art studios, and card rooms. If you are more interest in getting outside and staying active, there are a variety of tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, and an 18-hole golf course.

Perfectly located in Palm Beach County, Delray Beach provides easy access to daily essentials, healthcare facilities, eateries, and major international airports like Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

5. On Top of the World, Ocala

On Top of the World in Central Florida is home to over 10,000 residences, making it one of the largest communities in the state. The finely crafted homes, world-class amenities, and active lifestyle offered here attracts retirees from all over the country.

Residents love the 3 golf courses, numerous clubhouses, fitness centers, pools, tennis courts, and social calendar. Take the day to go golfing, dine at exclusive restaurants, or enjoy entertainment at the Circle Square Cultural Center.

There’s a variety of floor plans at On Top of the World, all designed specifically for low-maintenance living. Single-level, handicapped accessible, and finely tuned to the needs of the elderly.

4. Sun City Center, Tampa

Situated near Tampa, Sun City is a thriving 55+ community known for its self-contained village concept. It offers amenities like retail shops, grocery stores, and healthcare facilities, all within a short drive.

This community is large and keeps its residents entertained all year-round. With over 11,000 residents, Sun City is known for its well-priced homes and abundance of activities—more than 200 clubs are available to residents!

Enjoy the trio of campuses- each offering a unique set of facilities, from fitness centers and pools to sports courts and dog parks. The real estate options are just as diverse- including single-family homes, duplex villas, and condominiums- and cater to varying preferences and budgets.

Just 25 miles south of Tampa, Sun City Center is close to shopping, dining, hospitals, and entertainment. It is a top retirement community choice for active retirees seeking a coastal lifestyle.

3. Del Webb Naples, Naples

Located just an hour from Downtown Naples, Del Webb Country Club is the perfect option in south western Florida, with easy access to pristine beaches and neat nature reserves like Rookery Bay and Corkscrew Swamp.

Reasonably priced, homes in Del Webb start in the mid-$300,000s, with a wide range of options for varying retirement means. Residents rave about the clubhouse, fitness facility, swimming pools, tennis courts, and walking trails. The best part? There’s an on-site lifestyle director who organizes a wide range of activities for any interest.

2. Century Village, Pembroke Pines

Century Village in Pembroke Pines, Florida is consistently rated one of the top retirement communities for active adults in Florida!

Enjoy a world-class lifestyle with an unmatched range of recreational and entertainment activities. You’ll love the luxurious 135,000-square-foot clubhouse with a stunning private theater that brings in all of the best shows touring South Florida.

Everything is just bigger here. The party room holds 900, there are 23 heated pools, multiple meeting rooms for hobbies and clubs, a densely-packed library, a relaxing sauna, and a massive billiard room.

Outdoors, there’s a shuffleboard court, tennis, fishing, sailing, bocce ball, and an 18-hole championship golf course. The Club Health facility is another huge favorite, with state-of-the-art equipment, daily classes, and a unique wave-walking pool.

Safe, secure, and convenient 24/7- Century Village has a manned security, a sophisticated medical alert system, and convenient in-house bus transportation to local malls, shopping centers, and medical facilities.

1. The Villages, Central Florida

Smack in the center of the state, The Villages of Citrus Hills stands out as Central Florida’s top retirement community. The homes are stylish and modern in design, and start in the $400,000s. For those who love to get outside and play, there are four golf courses, several tennis and pickleball courts, multiple high-end fitness centers, a private spa, and various dining options.

One of the best things about this community is that the Gulf of Mexico is just a quick 10-minute drive away. The area is also amazing for saltwater boating and fishing. There are tons of freshwater lakes, springs, and great spots for kayaking.

Close to many conveniences, Ocala is only 25 minutes away, Tampa is 60 minutes away, and Orlando is 70 minutes away. This retirement community lets you live in a very tranquil setting while having close access to the larger metro areas in the state.

Conclusion

The stunning scenery, warm weather, and array of amenities make Florida a prime destination for anyone seeking a comfortable and enriching life in retirement.

The six top retirement communities above show a diverse range of options available in Florida, from top luxury golf communities to well-priced condominium complexes. Each community has its own unique offerings that cater to different preferences and means.

As retirees weigh their options, they can be confident that Florida has something to suit every taste and budget. Whether you prefer the beach life, exploring the city, or simply relaxing in a quiet environment, you can find your perfect retirement community in the Sunshine State.