6 Dividend Kings to Buy in July That Deliver Huge Passive Income ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

The Dividend Kings have all raised their dividend for at least 50 years.

Passive income is a great way to enhance income for investors.

Grab this awesome free report: Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves .

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

For many dividend investors, the goal is to establish a steady passive income stream from high-quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a consistent unearned income that frees you from the need for active traditional work. It’s a financial objective that can be realized through various avenues, such as investments, real estate, or side hustles, offering you the flexibility to shape your financial future.

With 2024 half over, we decided to screen the Dividend Kings, looking for companies that offer some of the highest dividends and the best share price entry points. Investors seeking dividend dependability may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These 53 companies have raised their dividends for 50 consecutive years or more.

Altria

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This maker of tobacco productsoffers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 8.84% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Source: anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While real estate has slowlycome back, demand is still growing, and hard assets are good in inflationary times. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) pays a solid 4.31% dividend and is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties in major coastal markets from the District of Columbia to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

Santana Row in San Jose, California

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland

Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts

Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants in 26 million square feet and 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders, which is currently 4.37% for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.

Kenvue

Source: skhoward / Getty Images

Spun off from Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) last year, this potential total return home run pays a solid 4.43% dividend. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is a global consumer health company.

The company operates through three segments:

Self Care

Skin Health and Beauty

Essential Health

The Self Care segment offers cough, cold, and allergy pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under these brands:

Tylenol

Nicorette

Zyrtec

The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, sun care, and other products under these brands:

Neutrogena

Aveeno

OGX

The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women’s health, and wound care products under these brands:

Listerine

Johnson’s

Band-Aid

Stayfree

Northwest Natural Holding

Source: trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 5.51% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers:

It offers natural gas asset management services.

It operates an appliance retail center.

In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington and water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas.

PepsiCo

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top consumer staples company will supply the goods for summer picnics and parties, and it pays a dependable 3.31% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi Gatorade Mountain Dew Diet Pepsi Aquafina Diet Mountain Dew Tropicana Pure Premium Sierra Mist Mug



Six Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Universal Corporation

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While this company’s products,like Altria’s, may not be for everyone, they have strong demand, have been in business for almost 150 years, and offer shareholders a hefty 6.98% dividend. Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Tobacco Operations

Ingredients Operations

It procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

The company:

Contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes

Dark air-cured tobaccos manufacture naturally wrapped cigars, cigarillos, and smokeless and pipe tobacco products.

Universal also provides value-added services, including

Blending, chemical, and physical tobacco testing

Service cutting for various manufacturers

Manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco

Just-in-time inventory management services

Electronic nicotine delivery systems

Customer smoke testing services