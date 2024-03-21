6 Highest Yielding Dividend Kings With Yields Up To 9.9% ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Over the past two years, interest rates have jumped from historical lows of 0% to the highest level since 2007, at 5.5%. 30 FHA Mortgages have jumped from 2.65% in January 2021 to the current 7.125% rate. During that period, any stock that was the least sensitive to interest rates got hammered, and the damage covered several sectors.

While it was a tough stretch for shareholders, 2024 could be the year many interest rate-sensitive stocks bounce back with a vengeance. While one final interest rate hike seems unlikely, many on Wall Street feel that the Federal Reserve will start lowering rates by the fall at the latest.

Investors seeking dividend dependability may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These are the 53 companies that have raised their dividends for a stunning 50 consecutive years or longer.

We screened the 2024 Dividend Kings list for the six highest-yielding stocks and listed them in order of the most significant dividends.

Leggett & Platt

While somewhat off-the-radar, this stock has almost been cut almost in half over the last year. It offers massive upside potential and a fat 9.9% dividend. Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide.

It operates through three segments:

Bedding,

Specialized Products, Furniture,

Flooring & Textile Products.

The company offers

Steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals, and additives

Innerspring, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses

Mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations

Adjustable beds

Industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment

Machines to produce innerspring for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding,

Leggett & Platt also provides:

Mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems for automotive seating

Seat suspension systems

Motor actuators and cables

Titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing

Formed tubes

Tube assemblies

Flexible joint components for fluid conveyance systems and engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, and mobile equipment OEMs

Altria

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 8.81% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand;

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Last week, the company announced it would sell 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering.

Universal Corporation

While this company’s products, like Altria’s, may not be for everyone, they have strong demand, have been in business for almost 150 years, and offer shareholders a hefty 6.26% dividend. Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Tobacco Operations

Ingredients Operations.

It procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

The company:

Contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes

Dark air-cured tobaccos manufacture naturally wrapped cigars, cigarillos, and smokeless and pipe tobacco products.

Universal Corporation also provides value-added services, including

Blending, chemical, and physical tobacco testing

Service cutting for various manufacturers

Manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco

Just-in-time inventory management services

Electronic nicotine delivery systems

Customer smoke testing services

3M

This top company could jump with a continued economic pick-up. The shares have rallied over the last month and pay a solid 5.76% dividend. 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is a diversified technology company worldwide.

It operates through four segments:

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

The Safety and Industrial segment offers:

Industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications

Auto body repair solutions

Closure systems for personal hygiene products

Masking and packaging materials

Electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance

Power distribution and electrical original equipment manufacturers

Structural adhesives and tapes

Respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions

Natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles

The 3M Transportation and Electronics segment provides:

Ceramic solutions

Attachment tapes

Films, sound, and temperature management for vehicles

Premium large-format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage

Light management films and electronics assembly solutions

Packaging and interconnection solutions

Reflective signage for highway and vehicle safety

Italy, the company’s Healthcare segment offers:

Food safety indicator solutions

Healthcare procedure coding and reimbursement software

Skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions

Dentistry and orthodontic solutions

Filtration and purification systems

The Consumer segment provides:

Consumer bandages

Braces, supports, and consumer respirators;

Cleaning products for the home

Retail abrasives

Paint accessories

Car care DIY products

Picture hanging

Consumer air quality solutions

Stationery products

Northwest Natural Holding

This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 5.43% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers;

Offers natural gas asset management services

Operates an appliance retail center.

In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately:

786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington

Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

While real estate has slowly come back, demand is still growing, and hard assets are good in inflationary times. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C., to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

Santana Row in San Jose, California,

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland, and

Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants in 26 million square feet and 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders, which is currently 4.37% for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.

