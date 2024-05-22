Don't Forget These 5 Passive Income Dividend Stocks With Yields as High as 8.4% MangoStar_Studio / iStock

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

Most dividend investors aim to secure a reliable passive income stream from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a consistent unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. It’s a financial goal that can be achieved through various means, including investments, real estate, or side hustles.

With the stock market racing to new all-time highs on the strength of Artificial Intelligence mania, we decided to go bargain shopping, looking for top dividend stocks that, for whatever reason, are trailing this massive run-up in the markets.

Five exceptional companies have piqued our interest and are often overlooked despite their potential. Each presents investors with excellent entry points, substantial and reliable dividends, and the promise of consistent passive income. Moreover, all are buy-rated at top Wall Street firms, adding to the intrigue for potential investors.

Why cover these stocks

Investors looking to generate passive income need to consider stocks that while well-known often get overlooked in the discussion for the top dividend ideas. We think these five offer investors outstsading entry points at current trading levels.

Best Buy

The electronics retail giant is priced to be bought and offers a hefty 5.15% dividend. Best Buy Inc. (NYSE: BBY) sells technology products in the United States and Canada.

The company operates in two segments:

Domestic

International

Its stores provide:

Computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals

Mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products

Tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches

Consumer electronics consist of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

The company’s stores also offer:

Appliances such as dishwashers, laundry, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums

Entertainment products such as drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys

Gaming hardware and software, virtual reality, and other software products

Additional products include baby, food and beverage, luggage, outdoor living, and sporting goods.

In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, repair, set-up, technical support, health-related, and warranty-related services.

Kohl’s

This top retailer got walloped back in early October and still offers an excellent entry point now, yielding a stunning 8.32%. Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) operates department stores in the United States.

It provides private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online at Kohls.com and through mobile devices.

The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of:

Croft & Barrow

Jumping Beans

SO

Sonoma Goods for Life

Food Network,

LC Lauren Conrad

Nine West

Simply Vera

Vera Wang.

Kohl’s has a partnership where Amazon customers can return items through the retailer. Some feel the deal should be expanded with a full partnership or even Amazon buying Kohl’s.

Lincoln National

Insurance never goes out of style, and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is one of the top companies in the industry that pays a rich 6.2% dividend. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States.

It operates through four segments:

Annuities

Retirement Plan Services

Life Insurance

Group Protection

Under the Annuities segment, Lincoln National Corporation offers a variety of annuities, including variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

The Retirement Plan Services segment is designed to cater to employers, providing them with a comprehensive range of retirement plan products and services, including:

Individual and group variable annuities

Group fixed annuities

Mutual fund-based programs

The segment also offers a host of plan services, such as plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services, making it a one-stop solution for retirement planning.

The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including:

Term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance

Variable universal life insurance

Indexed universal life insurance products

Critical illness rider

Pfizer

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been crushed as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a rich 6.05% dividend, which has risen yearly for the last 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Whirlpool

The potential for new home sales to increase is a big positive for this company, which pays a sizable 7.37% dividend. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

It operates through four segments:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under the:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Across

Ariston

Diqua

Royalstar

