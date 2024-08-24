5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Under $20 Are Perfect Passive Income Ideas artisteer / Getty Images

Dividend stocks will come into favor as rates are lowered over the next two years.

Passive income is the best way to increase total cash flow.

These days, investors, especially those nearing retirement, seek passive income streams to supplement social security, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade or business in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships and other similar enterprises where the individual is not actively involved.

With interest rates due to be lowered starting in September, Fed Funds will likely drop from the current 5.25% to 5.5% level to 3.5% by late 2025 or early 2026. Investors looking to generate solid and dependable passive income streams should start buying quality dividend stocks now, as they will likely increase in popularity in a lower-rate environment.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. passive income stock database search for companies trading under $20 that offer some of the highest and safest dividends and came across five must-own stocks that make sense now. All are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms. Dividend investors will also want to grab this awesome free report.

Why do we cover passive income dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Apple Hospitality REIT

LPETTET / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Paying investors a solid monthly 6.90% dividend, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE), a publicly traded real estate investment trust, stands out in the market with its unique offering. Despite its name, it is not affiliated with the technology giant. However, it offers a solid total return potential, owning one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, room-focused hotels in the United States.

Apple Hospitality’s portfolio comprises 220 hotels with over 28,900 guest rooms in 87 markets throughout 37 states and one property leased to third parties.

Concentrated on industry-leading brands, the company’s hotel portfolio comprises:

97 Marriott-branded hotels

119 Hilton-branded hotels

4 Hyatt-branded hotels.

AT&T

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring while lowering its dividend, which still stands at 5.65%. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) provides worldwide telecommunications, media, and technology services. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

Security

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers.

In addition, this segment offers residential customers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

Energy Transfer

curraheeshutter / Getty Images

The top master limited partnership is a safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income, as the company pays a massive 8.26% distribution. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream

Intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets

Energy Transfer owns and operates more than 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in all significant U.S.-producing regions and markets across 41 states, further solidifying its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

Hercules Capital

ipopba / iStock via Getty Images

This highly regarded company across Wall Street pays a giant 10.06% dividend. Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

With two decades of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones.

Since its inception in December 2003, Hercules has committed more than $18 billion to over 640 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

KeyCorp

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top regional player is very cheap at current levels for investors looking at financials and pays a big 5.27% dividend. KeyCorp. (NYSE: KEY) operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association, which provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States.

It operates in two segments:

Consumer Bank

Commercial Bank

The company offers various deposits, investment products, and services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses including:

Commercial leasing

Investment management

Consumer Finance

Personal finance and financial wellness

Student loan refinancing

Mortgage and home equity lending

Credit card

Treasury

Business advisory

Wealth management

Asset management

Cash management

Portfolio management

Trust and related services

It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as:

Syndicated Finance

Debt and equity capital market products

Commercial payments

Equipment Finance

Commercial mortgage banking

Derivatives

Foreign exchange

Financial advisory and public finance

Commercial mortgage loans are offered to middle-market clients in the consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors

In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services.

