5 Overlooked Dividend Kings to Buy Hand-Over-Fist Now ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

The Dividend Kings provide dependable passive income streams.

There is an opportunity now to buy cheap dividend stocks before interest rates drop.

Grab this free report today: Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves .

Since 1926, dividends have been a significant contributor, providing approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500. The remaining 68% came from capital appreciations. This shows the importance of sustainable dividend income and the potential for capital appreciation in shaping total return expectations.

A study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Investors seeking dividend dependability to generate solid passive income streams may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These 53 companies have not just raised their dividends but have done so for 50 consecutive years or more, demonstrating a level of reliability and trust that investors can count on.

We screened the list and found five overlooked Dividend Kings that investors should buy hand-over-fist now. All have a Buy rating at top Wall Street firms. Check out these dividend legends in this free report. https://247wallst.com/dividend-legends/?tpid=1407652&tv=link&tc=in_content

Canadian Utilities Limited

Source: AlbertoLoyo / iStock via Getty Images

With a strong 5.86% dividendand residing in a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Limited (OTC: CDUAF), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.It operatesthrough three segments:

ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO EnPower

Corporate & Other segments

The ATCO Energy Systemssegment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:

Northern and central east Alberta

The Yukon

The Northwest Territories

The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan

This segment alsoprovides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.The ATCO EnPowersegment provides:

Hydro

Solar

Wind

Natural gas electricity generation

Natural gas storage

Industrial water solutions

Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile

The Corporate & Othersegment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.

Fortis

Source: trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

This is another off-the-radar utility stock that will benefit in a big way when interest rates start to come down and pays a dependable 4.45% dividend. Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries.

It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States, owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW, and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,087,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada.

In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 592,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities.

Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 145 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 90 MW.

Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to:

Approximately 69,000 customers in Ontario

Approximately 275,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador

Approximately 34,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Approximately 17,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos

Hormel Foods

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

With a dependable 3.71% dividend and a host of well-known products, this is a very safe idea for investors now. Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, food service, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

Retail

Foodservice

International

The company provides various perishable products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butter, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

It sells its products under these brands:

Hormel

Always Tender

Applegate

Austin Blues

Bacon 1

Black Label

Bread Ready

Burke

Café H

Ceratti

Chi-Chi’s

Columbus

Compleats

Corn Nuts

Cure 81

Dan’s Prize

Di Lusso

Dinty Moore

Don Miguel

Doña Maria

Embasa

Fast N Easy

Fire Braised

Fontanini

Happy Little Plants

Herdez

Hormel Gatherings

Hormel Square Table

Hormel Vital Cuisine

House Of Tsang

Jennie-O

Justin’s

La Victoria

Layout

Lloyd’s

Mary Kitchen

Mr. Peanut

Natural Choice

Nut-Rition,

Old Smokehouse

Oven Ready

Pillow Pack

Planters

Rosa Grande

Sadler’s Smokehouse

Skippy

Spam

Special Recipe

Thick & Easy

Valley Fresh

Wholly

Kenvue

Source: jeepersmedia / Flickr

Spun off from Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) last year, this potential total return home run pays a hefty 4.40% dividend. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is a global consumer health company.The company operatesthrough three segments:

Self Care

Skin Health and Beauty

Essential Health

The self-care segmentoffers cough, cold, and allergy pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under these brands:

Tylenol

Nicorette

Zyrtec

The Skin Health and Beautysegment provides face and body care, hair care, sun care, and other products under these brands:

Neutrogena

Aveeno

OGX

The Essential Health segmentoffers oral and baby, women’s health, and wound care products under these brands:

Listerine

Johnson’s

Band-Aid

Stayfree

The Five Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

United Bancshares

Source: simonkr / Getty Images

Yielding a solid 4.56% this mid-cap financial stock offers solid total return potential now. United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States.

It operates through two segments:

Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

The company accepts:

Checking, savings, and time and money market accounts

Individual retirement accounts and demand deposits

Statement and special savings

NOW accounts

Its loan products include:

Commercial loans and leases to small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies

Construction and real estate loans, such as commercial and residential mortgages

Loans secured by owner-occupied real estate

Personal, student, credit card receivables

Personal, commercial, and floor plan loans

Home equity loans

In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services.

Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services, as well as investment management and retirement planning services.