5 Overlooked Dividend Kings to Buy Hand-Over-Fist Now

24/7 Insights
- The Dividend Kings provide dependable passive income streams.
- There is an opportunity now to buy cheap dividend stocks before interest rates drop.
- Grab this free report today: Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.
Since 1926, dividends have been a significant contributor, providing approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500. The remaining 68% came from capital appreciations. This shows the importance of sustainable dividend income and the potential for capital appreciation in shaping total return expectations.
A study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).
Investors seeking dividend dependability to generate solid passive income streams may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These 53 companies have not just raised their dividends but have done so for 50 consecutive years or more, demonstrating a level of reliability and trust that investors can count on.
We screened the list and found five overlooked Dividend Kings that investors should buy hand-over-fist now. All have a Buy rating at top Wall Street firms. Check out these dividend legends in this free report. https://247wallst.com/dividend-legends/?tpid=1407652&tv=link&tc=in_content
Canadian Utilities Limited
With a strong 5.86% dividendand residing in a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Limited (OTC: CDUAF), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.It operatesthrough three segments:
- ATCO Energy Systems
- ATCO EnPower
- Corporate & Other segments
The ATCO Energy Systemssegment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:
- Northern and central east Alberta
- The Yukon
- The Northwest Territories
- The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan
This segment alsoprovides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.The ATCO EnPowersegment provides:
- Hydro
- Solar
- Wind
- Natural gas electricity generation
- Natural gas storage
- Industrial water solutions
- Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile
The Corporate & Othersegment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.
Fortis
This is another off-the-radar utility stock that will benefit in a big way when interest rates start to come down and pays a dependable 4.45% dividend. Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries.
It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States, owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW, and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,087,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada.
In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 592,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities.
Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 145 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 90 MW.
Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to:
- Approximately 69,000 customers in Ontario
- Approximately 275,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador
- Approximately 34,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
- Approximately 17,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos
Hormel Foods
With a dependable 3.71% dividend and a host of well-known products, this is a very safe idea for investors now. Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, food service, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally.
It operates through three segments:
- Retail
- Foodservice
- International
The company provides various perishable products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butter, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.
It sells its products under these brands:
- Hormel
- Always Tender
- Applegate
- Austin Blues
- Bacon 1
- Black Label
- Bread Ready
- Burke
- Café H
- Ceratti
- Chi-Chi’s
- Columbus
- Compleats
- Corn Nuts
- Cure 81
- Dan’s Prize
- Di Lusso
- Dinty Moore
- Don Miguel
- Doña Maria
- Embasa
- Fast N Easy
- Fire Braised
- Fontanini
- Happy Little Plants
- Herdez
- Hormel Gatherings
- Hormel Square Table
- Hormel Vital Cuisine
- House Of Tsang
- Jennie-O
- Justin’s
- La Victoria
- Layout
- Lloyd’s
- Mary Kitchen
- Mr. Peanut
- Natural Choice
- Nut-Rition,
- Old Smokehouse
- Oven Ready
- Pillow Pack
- Planters
- Rosa Grande
- Sadler’s Smokehouse
- Skippy
- Spam
- Special Recipe
- Thick & Easy
- Valley Fresh
- Wholly
Kenvue
Spun off from Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) last year, this potential total return home run pays a hefty 4.40% dividend. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is a global consumer health company.The company operatesthrough three segments:
- Self Care
- Skin Health and Beauty
- Essential Health
The self-care segmentoffers cough, cold, and allergy pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under these brands:
- Tylenol
- Nicorette
- Zyrtec
The Skin Health and Beautysegment provides face and body care, hair care, sun care, and other products under these brands:
- Neutrogena
- Aveeno
- OGX
The Essential Health segmentoffers oral and baby, women’s health, and wound care products under these brands:
- Listerine
- Johnson’s
- Band-Aid
- Stayfree
The Five Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
United Bancshares
Yielding a solid 4.56% this mid-cap financial stock offers solid total return potential now. United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States.
It operates through two segments:
- Community Banking
- Mortgage Banking
The company accepts:
- Checking, savings, and time and money market accounts
- Individual retirement accounts and demand deposits
- Statement and special savings
- NOW accounts
Its loan products include:
- Commercial loans and leases to small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies
- Construction and real estate loans, such as commercial and residential mortgages
- Loans secured by owner-occupied real estate
- Personal, student, credit card receivables
- Personal, commercial, and floor plan loans
- Home equity loans
In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services.
Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services, as well as investment management and retirement planning services.
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.