Nasdaq Composite Slightly Up Through Midday Trading

As of lunchtime, the Nasdaq composite is the only major index with positive performance, up around 0.15%.

Constellation Energy (CEG) is the largest gainer of major stocks at 4.8%, in part due to continued investor excitement around their plans to restart nuclear production in order to power Microsoft’s (MSFT) data centers.

Additionally, and also AI related, Nvidia (NVDA) continues its gains on CEO Jensen Huang’s comments that their next generation chip is experiencing “insane” demand.

Whether you’re invested in real estate, energy or tech stocks, its an AI market out there, and I see no end in sight.

