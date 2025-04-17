S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: DLTR (Nasdaq: DLTR), FIS (NYSE: FIS) Rise Despite Hawkish Tone Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points The broader markets are struggling to maintain earlier gains.

UNH is a drag on disappointing quarterly results. Discount retailer DLTR is rising. Fintech FIS is up on M&A news.

Hawkish Fed comments from yesterday are reverberating throughout the markets today.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are struggling to maintain any sort of upward momentum, as the S&P 500 watches its modest gains slip away today. Stocks are being driven by tariff uncertainty between the U.S. and China, hawkish comments out of the Fed and the latest earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has set a negative tone due to UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) disappointing earnings results, pressuring the healthcare sector lower too. UNH stock is also part of the S&P 500. Tech as a sector is under pressure today, while energy stocks continue to show off with gains.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments are still ringing in the ears of traders and investors, leading to greater market uncertainty. Powell warned that the tariffs could thwart the central bank’s efforts to rein in inflation and spark economic growth, placing a question mark on monetary policy surrounding interest rates.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) is bucking the downward trend today, rising 5% as a beneficiary of an economic slowdown. Investors have been flocking to discount retailers for protection in a potential economic recession that could result from the tariff climate. DLTR stock has gained approximately 25% from its March low of about $61 per share.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 718.47 (-1.8%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 115.71 (-0.71%)

S&P 500: Down 15.21 (-0.30%)

Market Movers

Fintech giant FIS (NYSE: FIS) is rising 6% on the day after announcing two multi-billion dollar deals in one fell swoop involving WorldPay and Global Payments’ (NYSE: GPN) Issuer Solutions division. GPN stock is falling by 17% today.

Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG) is extending its gains today as the energy rally continues to unfold in full force. The company is repurchasing stock in the face of market volatility in a bid to return value to shareholders.