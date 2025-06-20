S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Rise, Taking Cue From Potential Mideast Talks monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are in positive territory as the White House tips its hand to possible negotiations with Iran.

The S&P 500 is now up almost 2% year-to-date.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are striving to close the week on an upbeat note after gaining clarity on interest rates and a possible pause in the Middle East chaos. The White House remains hopeful that negotiations with Iran remain a possibility, giving the markets reason for cheer. All three major stock market averages kicked off the session in positive territory, including a 0.23% gain in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Most sectors of the economy are advancing today, with energy stocks on top as crude oil prices climb amid the heightened geopolitical backdrop.

Big Tech names are participating in today’s gains. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is up 0.75%, as the e-commerce titan teams up with SK Group to funnel $5 billion into an AI-powered data center project in South Korea. For those watching closely, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is recouping some of its recent losses, jumping 2.5% today. While the S&P 500 is headed for a slight weekly decline, the broader market index is up nearly 2% year-to-date.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 108.47 (+0.26%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 19.11 (+0.10%)

S&P 500: Up 12.24 (+0.20%)

Market Movers

Professional services firm Accenture (NYSE: ACN) finds itself lagging today’s gains, with its stock down 8% after quarterly results revealed a softening in booking activity. While Accenture’s revenue did surpass analyst estimates, the markets appear to be focusing on the less favorable aspects of the report.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is heading higher, up 2.7%. The used car retailer’s stock is benefiting from an uptick in demand for pre-owned vehicles, particularly as the broader automotive sector navigates ongoing tariff pressures.

Kroger (NYSE: KR) has advanced 5.6% today following the grocery retailer’s mixed first-quarter earnings report.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!