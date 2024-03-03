Agriculture generates about 4.3% of gross domestic product globally. In the United States, meanwhile, farming accounts for less than 1% of GDP, according to the World Bank. Though by no means an economic pillar, agriculture is a critical industry in the U.S., as about 85% of America’s food supply is produced domestically.

Of the more than 3.5 million square miles of land area nationwide, nearly 40% is used for farming or ranching. However, due to urban sprawl, American farmland is disappearing rapidly. Between 2000 and 2022, the U.S. lost nearly 2.3 million acres of farmland every year.

As tens of millions of acres of agricultural real estate has been lost to commercial and residential development in recent years, farmland has surged in value. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an acre of farmland was worth an average of $4,080 in 2023, up from $2,090 in 2009. And in some parts of the country, farmland is many times more valuable than the national average.

Using data from the Land Values 2023 Summary report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most valuable farmland. We ranked the 48 states with available data – every state but Alaska and Hawaii – by the average value of an acre of farmland in 2023. Listed crop land values in New England are an average for the entire region, and pasture land values for New England states as well as Delaware and Maryland are combined averages for each of those eight states.

Depending on the state, the average value of an acre of farmland ranges from $610 to as much as $18,300. The value of any given plot of farmland is subject to a number of factors – some directly related to agriculture and others purely economic. These include usage, productive capacity, climate, and supply and demand.

Worth an average of $5,4600, an acre of farmland used for crops is over three times as valuable as an acre of pasture land across the contiguous 48 states. Cropland is particularly valuable in California and most of the Corn Belt states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. These states are home to large areas of highly-productive and versatile agricultural land. (These are the states with the most diverse landscapes.)

However, the states where farmland is the most valuable are those where it is also in shortest supply. Of the five smallest states in the continental U.S. by total land area, four also have the highest value farmland on a per acre basis. With high-price agricultural real estate, farms in many of the highest ranking states on this list tend to be relatively small operations.